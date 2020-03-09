WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Elementary annual Reading Fair gave students a chance to show and talk about their favorite book. The students who placed first through third received a trophy. All participants received a certificate and T-Shirt.

Wheatfield Girl Scout Troop 35422 and Cub Scout Pack 3157 brought leaders and volunteers to complete a craft with all of the Reading Fair participants. They had 15 judges from the school corporation and community to judge each participant based on their display and responses to questions about the book they chose.

Local Children's author Shannon Anderson, of Rensselaer, was on hand to sell and sign her books to the students. She's quite famous in the elementary school since she has visited the last two years.

The top three students in each grade are:

Kindergarten

1st Place: Henry Sandonato

2nd Place: Thor Dapshis

3rd Place: Hunter Schultz

1st Grade

1st Place: Olivia Sickbert

2nd Place: Liliana Hepworth

3rd Place: Seth Terborg

2nd Grade

1st Place: Eli Witt

2nd Place: Zoe Reid

3rd Place: Cambria Lewis

3rd Grade

1st Place: Brody Myers

2nd Place: Michael O’Leary

3rd Place: Brynleigh Ketchum

