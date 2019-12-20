WHEATFIELD — The students at Wheatfield Elementary worked hard over the last two weeks to bring in food and cash to donate to the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry, instead of having gift exchanges at the school. Last year, the school's goal was to bring in 2,000 items. This year they bumped the goal up to 2,500 items.
Teacher David Myers announced the children at Wheatfield Elementary always strive to not just meet a goal but to surpass it, and that is what they did, bringing in over 3,000 non-perishable food items to give to families in need. They also had a goal of giving $400 in cash and also surpassed this goal, bringing in $600 for the food pantry to buy perishable supplies.
Food Pantry Director Linda Duttlinger told the students their donations last year lasted until February, and she thanked them for the many donations they brought this year.
She talked to them about giving and getting. She said, "We're all getters and givers. Everybody can be a getter, because all you have to do is stand there, look cute, and say, 'Thank you, it's great. It's just what I wanted.' But giving is a lot more important and the pay off is a lot greater."
She said they were all givers and thanked them for their hard work in gathering the food for the pantry. She said when she goes grocery shopping, she is buying for 100 families. "When you all work together, it makes a big impact," she said.
One of the ways the students have impacted the food pantry, she said, is bringing variety, especially soup. Most of the time the pantry just has tomato soup, chicken soup or ramen noodles. Among their donations were cream of mushroom soup, which families appreciate, especially this time of year.
After the presentation to the pantry, a number of volunteers and third graders loaded up carts or just grabbed a couple bags, and walked the items the short distance from the school to the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church where the food pantry is located.