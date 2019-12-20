WHEATFIELD — The three members of the Wheatfield Town Council bade farewell at their last meeting, and thanked the people of the town for putting them in those seats. Both Jeff Moolenaar and Dean Stalbaum did not run for reelection this year, and Janice Moore lost her seat as three new members won the November election. Stalbaum, who had been on the council for eight years, and served as president for the majority of them, thanked the people of the town for having him there for those years.
He said he ran for the board to get some capital improvements to the town. “When you start out, you think you’re going to move the world, but find out it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. He talked about the projects he has seen to improve the town, including road, drainage and sewer projects that took a lot of time and work to get the grants to accomplish these tasks. It took two and a half years to get the grant for the sewer project.
“When you tear into a town as old as our town, with capital projects that haven’t been done in years, you run into problems you don’t expect,” he said, including work they approved to deepen the town’s retention pond as a result of work done on Penn and Grove Streets.
One thing he didn’t expect to have to do was raise sewer rates. He said it hadn’t been done for many years, and it needed to be done even if it wasn’t a popular decision. “That was tough,” he said.
Moolenaar said it was great to see the improvements of the roads and to see new businesses coming into town. “Just to get two roads done takes much longer than I thought,” he said. “I hope you continue to promote growth,” he said to the new board.
Stalbaum said they have had a couple of “sit-downs” with the new council members, and he said they are leaving the town in good hands.
Moore also thanked the people of the town for their support. “I enjoyed representing the citizens of the town,” she said. She congratulated the new council.
They all said they would be available if any of the new council members had any questions.
In other business:
The council discussed the need to deepen the retention pond and a bid from DeYoung dirt works for $3,800 to remove 2 ft. of sand from the bottom of the pond with the option to store that sand at the site for 12 months. If the sand had to be hauled away right away, the cost would be around $8,000. The council voted on the lower amount with the sand storage option.
The board also approved up to $1,000 for a new computer tower for the clerk’s office. The current computer runs on Windows 7, and isn’t compatible with all that needs to be done.
They also approved a “boot camp” for the new council members, Robin Gear, Richard Hudgens and Diana Birky, and clerk/treasurer Deborah Norberg, who will be serving her second term. They also approved to cover the hotels and meals as allowed by the town’s handbook.
Stalbaum gave his final report as sewer liaison for the council. He said the lift station repairs were completed, then tested on the 13th where another problem was discovered. He said that project is nearly completed then, and was sorry it wasn’t done before he left office.