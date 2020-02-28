WHEATFIELD — In their second meeting of the year, the new town council heard complaints from a couple who said their neighbor built a pole barn the is not in compliance with building ordinances in the town. The woman said the pole barn was built on the property line and it’s in the easement, interfering with drainage, and causing her basement to flood each time it rains.
Councilman Robin Gear said there is a BZA meeting scheduled in which the person is coming in to ask for a variance for the building and it will be up to that board to decide what to do.
He had earlier said he has been looking into flooding issues, and has been talking to the county drainage board about getting the culvert that runs along County Rd. 50 West under St. Rd 10 cleaned out. He said there are ditches along 50 West that are the town’s responsibility and some that are the county’s. They will be looking into getting drains cleaned that affect the subdivision south of Casey’s locals refer to as the Hoehn subdivision. Gear said there are trees that need to be removed and the culvers along 50 West and Bierma St. may need to be replaced.
Building Commissioner Mark Slaughter said the Dollar General has opened and he has done some inspections since last month.
David Myers, president of the Wheatfield Fire Dept., reported they answered 11 calls in January. He asked if the town would plow out the fire station on Bierma St.
Council member Diana Birky thanked the town for sending the new board to a “boot camp,” which she said was very informative. Council President Dick Hudgens echoed her thanks as well.
Clerk Deborah Norberg told the council there is a week long training coming up in March, but that she and Sheila would like to go on just one day, leaving on Monday, March 9, attending the training on March 10, and returning that evening. The training is in Muncie and they will get credits for attending. It will cost $125 per person and the council approved this request as well as an overnight stay.
Hudgens said he and Norm Creekmur, town maintenance, are reviewing alleys and the cemetery driveway for new gravel. Birky asked if the cemetery driveway could be widened to allow for better traffic flow after funerals. The board decided to look into it and to look at the cost as well.
Septic pumping will begin for about 50 residents ain April.
Former council member Janice Moore said the alley behind her house is full of junk. Hudgens said he and Creekmur will look at it and will give the information to the town attorney if need be. Apparently, the property owners she referred to have already been cited for this problem in the past.