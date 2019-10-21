WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council, minus one member, accepted a donation from the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce for half the cost of installing a heating system for Centennial Park’s restrooms. The cost of the heating system is estimated at $1500 with the town paying the other half.
Andy Boersma, representing the chamber, told the council they had 152 cars at the Sandhill Crane festival last month. “We were glad to see it come back pretty strong,” he said. The festival was cancelled in 2018 due to street construction.
Boersma also asked to have increased amps added to outlets that were set up for Christmas lights. He said since they can no longer hang lights on the electric poles, they would like to add a higher amperage to the outlets so they can have larger trucks for food vendors at the festival next year. He said there has been an interest from vendors who would like to come to the festival. “We’re already talking with people for next year, so we want to stay ahead of it,” he said. In order to have it done, the Town of Wheatfield has to make the request to NIPSCo. The board voted to approve the request and Clerk/Treasurer Deb Norberg was assigned the task of writing a letter to the utility company.
Town Marshal Dave Schaetzel recommended the town check with INDOT regarding a traffic light at the intersection of Main St. where the new Dollar General store will be. Ground has been broken for the store, which will sit on the southwest corner of the intersection. Anticipating additional traffic, Schaetzel thought it would be a good idea to start the process early.
The council adopted the 2020 budget, with additional resolutions appropriating funds for the streets, capital outlay and local roads and bridges line items of the budget.
The council also approved an amendment to the tall weeds ordinance, which added a fee for the property owners if the town mows at $40 per hour, plus additional fees for equipment use to be paid within 14 days from billing.
Derek Carty with the Jasper County Soil & Water Conservation District talked to the council about a grant from the Indiana Dept. of Environmental Management (IDEM) the district has received for a watershed management plan and quality assurance plan to be submitted to the state. He said they are looking at the water quality in the northern section of the county, and had sent out 11,000 surveys. The conservancy has received about 900 back. He said they are testing the water in ditches and creeks that flow into the Kankakee River.