Deborah Norberg is running unopposed for the Wheatfield Clerk/Treasurer as the incumbent.
Why are you running for Clerk-Treasurer?
I am looking forward to the new year and welcoming new businesses to our community. I want the very best for the Town of Wheatfield.
What are your goals for the town?
A major goal I would like to see is for the Town of Wheatfield to have a Web site so information can get out to town residents faster. Events and special notices could be readily available.
Why are you the best candidate for the position?
I believe in our area, I want to see growth while keep the small town feeling.
What would you like voters to know about you?
I enjoy living in Wheatfield. I raised my three children here and enjoyed working in and supporting our local schools and school activities. I love living in an area that people smile and say hello when they see you. And if you need help you only have to ask for it.