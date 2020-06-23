WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council has appointed an interim town marshal and is advertising for applicants for the full time position. Plans are to interview the prospective officers and make a decision at the next council meeting in July. The interim town marshal is Mark Guehring who is working part-time for the town while they search for a replacement for former marshal Dave Schaetzel, who passed away from cancer in May.
A salary ordinance was passed by the board to pay the interim marshal $25/hour.
Residents with complaints about speeders were told things will get better once a town marshal has been hired. “Until we get a marshal, we’ll have issues,” said councilman Robin Gear. He said he would check with the county sheriff’s office to see if they will assist with patrols in the meantime.
Board member Diana Borg, reporting for the park, said security cameras are in and running. The park has been painted and is now open for children to play on the playground equipment as the state goes into Phase 4 of the reopening process. The park had 13 vendors come to the first farmers market, "Wheatfield Days," at Centennial Park the same day as the meeting and will come back on June 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. The market may become a weekly event.
The board was asked to move the meeting time back to 6:30 p.m. The new council has changed the meeting time to 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The 5 o’clock time is convenient for the three board members. The complaint was the building inspector couldn’t be there at 5, especially during his busy season.
Business owner Andy Boersma suggested tree limbs and brush need to be cleared from an alley where there is a public safety issue. He said one area along the alley is blocked by the growth and vehicles have to drive through a yard to go around it. Gear said he would look at it and have the town employee cut it down.