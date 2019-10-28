Stock kvpn local news
Editor's Note

We asked the kindergarten classes at DeMotte, Wheatfield and DeMotte Chrisitian Elementary Schools to tell us what they want to be when they grow up. Their answers will make your day!

DeMotte Elementary School

Mrs. Korniak’s Class

Cooper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A computer worker, because I want to.

Taylor: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse, because I will help people feel better.

Carter: What do you want to be when you grow up? A surgeon, so I can make a lot of potions.

Miles: What do you want to be when you grown up? A race car driver, because it is really fun and I get to race.

Amelia: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because my mom’s friend is a doctor.

Luke: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dirt bike rider, because I have favorite riders.

Paige: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can teach everyone and I want to be a Mom, so I will be a teacher mom!

Emery: What do you want to be when your grow up? nurse, because they make people feel better.

Kenzie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet, so I can help animals when they get hurt.

Zaina: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet helper, to help dogs and animals that are sick.

Mason: What do you want to be when you grow up? A home builder, to get on the roof.

Gemma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A hair stylist to fix people’s hair.

Nolan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I can drive a police car.

Azariah: What do you want to be when you grow up? A painter, because I love painting.

Landen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman, because it’s fun and you help people be safe.

Josie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to check people and give them shots.

Aaron: What do you want to be when you grow up? A magician, because you can do tricks..

Anastasia: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because they show kindness.

Jayce: What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut, because I want to jump high and float.

Mrs. Woolever’s Class

Savannah Swartz: What do you want to be when you grow up? Work with my momma at the gas station, and work with my nana outside.

Jahnelle Ashley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher. I want to teach classes and let them learn about letters and numbers. I want to teach the class to be a great learners.

Charlotte Baumgarten: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter and a teacher, I like to help people.

Michael Corning: What do you want to be when you grown up? A dairy queen worker or something else. I would like to be lots of other things too.

Sadie DeSomer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet and a horse rider and an artist and a singer. I like to draw and sing and I like animals.

Elyssa Kaericher: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police. A police where you catch people.

Jackson Krauklis: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, to catch bad guy and keep the city safe. I want the city to be safe.

Noe Lopez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because I like cops.

Kaden Lynn: What do you want to be when you grow up? A digger. I love to dig. I have a hole in the back yard.

Avery Marie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef. I like to cook and I have a kitchen at my house and I like to practice.

Adrianna Miranda: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot and a doctor. My mom’s a doctor and I saw her do it and it looks fun. I wanted to be a pilot because I like air planes.

Raylynn O’Brien: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire girl. A mom. Maybe a teacher.

Raleigh Pearman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A Police Officer. I get to run I get to drive a car. The sirens, they’re loud.

Christina Richie: What do you want to be when you grow up? An illustrator because, I like to draw and color.

Leonel Santamaria: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.

Colin Sullivan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman, because I want to help other peoples.

Alexis Valles: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because, I liking being cops. I like being fire fighter.

Tucker Waddle: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because, cops can catch bad guys. Because, I love cops.

Xander Whitford: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because, they zoom fast. That’s their job.

Mrs. Koontz’ Class

Jaxson B.:What do you want to be when your grow up? A fireman. because I like being a Fireman.

AJ C.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A carpenter because my dad and my brother work there.

Grayson C.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A landscaper. My papa is one. They do cool things like drive big loaders.

Alexa G.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because teachers help you learn.

Elena H.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I like her.

Brentley J.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I can say stuff and help kids get smarter.

Christopher M.: What do you want to be when you grow up? Spiderman because of the webs.

Aliyah M: What do you want to be when you grow up? A hair styler because I like hair styling.

Katia D. : What do you want to be when you grow up? An artist because I like to paint.

Noeh R.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman because they look cool.

Owen R.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A soccer guy because I love soccer.

Hailey S.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ballerina because I like ballerina class.

Aria S.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cheerleader because I just like cheerleading.

Michael T.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man.

Gavin W.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cowboy because I have the costume of one.

Tod W.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter.

Mrs. Bushman Class

Gage Aguilera: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop.

Owen Bronski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer of a heavy metal band.

Emily: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor.

Andrew: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer,basketball player and a super hero, also a scuba diver, a doctor, a math teacher, football player, a nurse, policeman, and a rescue leader. I want to be all the jobs.

Noah Fahrbach: What do you want to be when you grow up? A water tower builder, I want to be a builder because I like building and also like to help people. When I build something and people like it, it makes me happy and feel good inside.

Max: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoologist.

Lily Herron: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can teach people to read.

Sadie Irvine: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor and police.

Emma Luckey: What do you want to be when you grown up? A police woman. Cheerleader, gymnastics, and help take care of animals.

Talon: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Bryce: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer. I want to put bad guys in jail.

Jace Nesmith: What do you wan to be when you grow up? A teacher so, I can teach people.

Remington: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Cora: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to help people.

Isaac Sattarski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A carpenter helper, because I want to build stuff and work, and get money. To buy my food.

Makenna Sellers: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse. I want to be a nurse like my mom. She takes are of people when they are sick. She used to work in the emergency room, but now works in surgery. I would like to work with kids and babies.

Ayla Niccole Telford: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to be a doctor, so I can help people.

Nathaniel Wright: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, because it’s best to help people who have fires. I want to be like my daddy who used to be a volunteer firefighter.

Mrs. Bolen’s Class

Teddy Butler: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman.

Easton Dowhen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A semi-driver.

Eliza Hallier: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer.

Ryatt Hanlon: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I want to drive all the big trucks.

Alivia Harris: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoo keeper.

Mason Heilman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police.

Blathe Jacobsen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Kadena Henry: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom.

Xavier James Justice: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fisherman.

Julianna K: What do you want to be when you grow up? Baker.

Aubre Kerkes: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher.

Julianna Lemus: What do you want to be when you grow up? Dentist.

Gage Miller: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pipe fitter, a chef, a singer.

Tykus Misiora: What do you want to be when you grow up? A landscaper.

Ben Peo: What do you want to be when you grow up? A animal doctor.

Adrian Soto: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja.

Ian Vinson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer.

Carter Williams: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Ms. Dunleavy’s Class

Dekota Richardson: What do you want to be when I grow up? A teacher! I like being at school.

Bryce Rivera: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Mckenna Herr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mermaid.

Sophie Arellano: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse, also I can help people with a cold.

Xanthus Wilson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A superhero, so I can protect people.

Kami Zaragoza: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer.

Ethan Miklos: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop so I can listen to my boss.

Nathan Wujek: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, so I can arrest people.

Tristan Elliott: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer, so I can make corn and eat it.

Mason Stabnik: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can tell the kids what to do.

Nathan Mangongo: What do you want to be when you grow up? A soldier and a cop because they have cool clothes and I want to tell people what to do.

Cam Morse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop so I can be a hero and arrest people.

Tori Salamah: What do you want to be when you grow up? Bake cupcakes.

Dylon Raschke: What do you want to be when you grow up? A principal, because they are cool.

Sierra Coffer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A princess, because I love them.

Jack Lambert: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja, because they look cool and have a sword.

Lexi Bailey: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cow girl so I can ride horses.

Keygan Miley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A rock star, because they make good music.

Alana Whitlock: What do you want to be when you grow up? A bus driver, because I get to ride the bus everyday.

Miss Clark’s Class

Brantley Oestrich: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I want to fix the roads and drive tractors.

Kairi Betancourt: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to work at DeMotte Elementary.

Bristol Santaguida: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom, because I want to boss people around.

Ebian Barajas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker like your dad and work with cows where my dad works. I will pull the milk and put it in cups to go on the milk truck.

Mia Berdeja Herr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom, because I want to be do the dishes and make the food.

Audi Morse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to have my own class and help them and tell them what to do.

Braydon Cruse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A superhero because, I want to save people and I like K7

Marie Rodriguez Fernandez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to stop bad guys.

Layla Gersham: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor because, I want to help people and give them shots.

Mayensi Mejia- Melgar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mermaid, because I like to swim.

Mackenzie Amazzalorso: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker at Target, because my mom got to work at Target.

Abby Patton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to teach older kids.

Sirus Pappas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, because I want to protect the city.

Jordyn Canamar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, because I want to arrest people that are driving too fast.

Rene Hernandez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer, because I want to be like my dad.

Joshua Anderson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, because I want to put out fires with the water hose.

Trentyn Pals: What do you want to be when you grow up? An iron worker, because that is what my dad does.

Mrs. Molenaar’s Class

Ryder Alcantar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A robot fighter, because you get money in the final round if you’re the winner.

Levi Schepel: What do you want to be when you grow up? A builder like my dad.

Rylee Poplawski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef because I like to cook stuff.

Haydee Ilbarro Rodriguez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to wear a pretty uniform.

Kinsley Barnack: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to check people’s ears.

Violet Conley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A life guard, because I can show people how to swim.

Travis Bothwell: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I want to get the bad guy.

Hadley Bender: What do you want to be when you grow up ?A teacher, because I like my teacher.

Owen Chapman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to help my mom from getting germs.

Natalie Schoonveld: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I like cops.

Olivia Hodgson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dog walker, because I like pets.

Jahir Maldonado- Perez What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot, because I want to fly planes.

Myla Kristoff: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom because I love my mommy.

Melanie Valdez Ceja: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, so I can make people happy.

Mariana Fernandez Rodriguez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet, because I like animals.

Julissa Santos Grijalba: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter, because I like to help people.

Kade Lucas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage man.

Covenant Christian School

Mrs. Zylstra’s Class

Brayden Blair: What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman. I will catch robbers. I can ride in a police car and have my siren on. I will have a gun to shoot robbers. I can help bring injured people to the hospital. My uniform will be black and I will have a big shiny badge.

Dakota Bult: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom! I will help my kids do their homework. I will make everything for my kids won’t have to work because I will do all their chores so they can play on their iPads or their phones.

Addelie Bykerk: A mom. I want to have three kids and we will go to parks and I will push them on swings. I will make them macaroni and cheese! At bedtime, I will read them a whole chapter book and then say prayers with them.

Bella Calvillo: A firefighter. I will save cats and dogs. I can spray water to put out fires in houses. I will drive a big red fire truck with sirens on. I will rescue people from fires.

Jonathan Clendenin: A rock star. I want to sing the best song everyone will love! I will dye my hair like a rainbow and I will play a very loud guitar. I will sing all the rock songs!

Hannah Eriks: A singer and a vet. I want to sing on a big stage in front of lot of people. When I am a vet, I will put casts on dogs and pet them. I can brush the fur of cats and dogs. I will give them shots to help them stay healthy.

Wyatt Kuiper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I will drive an excavator- it has a big bucket on the front to scoop dirt and sand. I will dump it in a dump truck. I will also drive graters, front-end loaders, bulldozers and dump trucks. When I’m not doing construction, I will be a firefighter.

Brendan Menard: What do you want to be when you grow up? A truck driver. I will drive a red truck with a blue trailer. I will drive all over Indy and carry lights. I will deliver food to restaurants. I will bring toys to kids and cleaning stuff to moms and tools for dads.

Bradlee Myers: What do you want to be when you grown up? A cowgirl. I will have a horse named Alesa. I will ride my horse in the field. I will wear purple cowgirl boots.

Reed Myers: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zookeeper. I will take care of all the animals- even the hippos. I will feed them food and give them fresh water. I will help kids see the animals too.

Audrey Roosma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ballerina. My tutu will be pink and my outfit will be gray. I will dance ballet to my favorite songs. My ballet slippers will be red. I will dance in front of big crowds.

Maddox Sipkema: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I will put out fires and get cats out of trees. I will drive a big red ladder truck. I will wear a helmet and gloves and boots and a site. I will rescue people too.

Alexa VanKley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cheerleader! I want to cheer loud at basketball games. I will cheer for my brother too. I will have pompoms and they will be blue.

James Vandermeer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dad. If my kids are bad, they will get a swat on the hand but if they are good, they will get candy. We can go camping in my backyard and I will let them watch 6 episodes of their favorite shows a day.

Archer Veld: What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman. My uniform will be blue and I will ride a police motorcycle. I will also drive police car. I will drive fast with the sirens and lights on. I will chase bad guys and put handcuffs on them. Sometimes I may have to use a taser gun, I will have a uniform, whistle and a computer.

Oliver Walstra: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef. I will make whatever people want to eat. My favorite thing to make them will be Happy Meals! I will put toys in them. I will wear a visor too. I will also be a firefighter who puts out fires. I will take a ladder and help get stuck cats.

Mrs. Walstra’s Class

Penny Allen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A kindergarten teacher. If kids are naughty, I will cross off their banana! I will help teach them to be kind. I will help them learn to be quiet. My favorite thing to do will be to do easy crafts.

Brynn Bult: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mommy. I will clean up the mess. I will do laundry. I will clean the floors. Help them do their word (homework). I will feed them peanut butter and jelly. I will have to turn the TV on for my kids. I will give my kids kisses.

Colton Fase: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will drive a police truck with a side kick dog named “Sniffer.” He will sniff out the bad guys. I will help other people because I will get stronger and stronger.

Oliver Frump: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet. I will help pets if they are hurt. I will give them shots to keep them healthy. I will help hamsters and rats and mice.

Hermione Hill: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom. I will give my kids water when they need it. I would cook food for them, like noodles and meatballs. I would play outside with them. I would watch them so I don’t lose them.

Brucie Hilton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A animal shelter worker. I will help take dogs out to the pound to take care of them. I will give them shots to feel better. I will take puppies to their owners.

Brooklyn Houtsma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to be a doctor for animals. Little animals like cats and dog. I can help give them shots if they are sick. If a dog broke its toes, I could wrap them up.

Lia Johnson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mommy. I will cook dinner. I will do work like clean, and drive kids around. I will kiss them.

Norah Kuiper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I will drive the fire truck to the fire. I will take hose out and spray it on the fire.

Jonathan McKenna: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will catch bad guys and chase them with my police car. If a road is blocked, I will get my whistle out and blow it. If there was a missing kid, I would try and find them and if someone stole money, I would find them and bring them to jail.

James Ogorek: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pet store owner, I will have a lizard, puppies, cats, fish and hamsters. I will sell food for pets. Cats are $11.00 and puppies are $10.00. Lizards are $12.00. My favorite animals are lizards.

Anders Peterson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer. I will lock up the bad guys. I will handcuff them. I will pride in the police car and find cats in trees and help them get down.

Elise Prairie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor and a mom. I will check people’s ears for wax. I will check their heart beat. I will pressure the blood. When I’m a mom I’ll feed my baby a bottle and food.

Addison Thomas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker at DQ. I will make ice cream. I will sell chocolate ice cream to people. I will make chicken nuggets. I think people will be happy when they come to DQ.

River Vanderlin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will follow the rules. I won’t go fast in my car. I will put bad guys in jail. I will keep people safe. If someone falls I will help them get back up.

Wheatfield Elementary School

Mrs. Abbring’s Class

Toni Mersch: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.

Lillianne Ridenour: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to be a good guy & a bad guy and help people to be safe.

Layla Baien: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to grow up and ride a unicorn.

Staus Kosekle: What do you want to be when you grow up? Construction worker! Play football for the Bears.

Carsyn Savin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer and a cat seller.

Kayson Lewis: What do you want to be when you grow up? A operator for the 150 just like my dad and my best friend Dave.

Kaiyden McKinney: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a cop.

Jordan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because they are nice and help a lot.

Mrs. Swart’s Class

Evan Lane: What do you want to be when you grow up? A skeleton. I also want to be a dog. I can get dog bones!

Levi Curry: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, I like teaching.

Mason Wilson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A Captain America. Because, I want to fight bad guys.

Aidan Bridges: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse. I want to help people.

Lincoln Vigeant: What do you want to be when you grow up? A wrestler and Army soldier like my daddy and also work at NIPSCo, so I can make a lot of many to buy a corvette one day.

Emily Lovas: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a police officer. I want to protect people from bad guys and help all the people that need help. I also want to be a cowboys cheerleader. I also want to be a good person like God. I also want to be a pizza man order guy. Also a teacher, and a store worker. I also want to be a u. p. s. driver. I also want to be a dog trainer. I also want to give balloons to people to make them happy.

Estella Ward: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher.

Brysen Cooley: What do you want to be when you grown up? A mail delivery guy. I think it would be fun to drive around.

Braylei: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, so I can help people and arrest bad people.

Peyton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.

Aubri Simic: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja.

Thor Papsnis: What do you want to be when you grow up? An engineer? I love building things.

Myra Reese Anderson: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want o be a police officer, because I want to get the bad guy. I want to be keep my family safe. I really like there cops.

Maverick Miller: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.

Bennett Pszonka: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker.

Mr. Park’s Class

Landon Jackson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage man.

Miles Jason Lane: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I just can, I want to also be a dog.

Evylee Spear: What do you want to be when you grow up? A scientists.

Bentley DeYoung: What do you want to be when you grow up? In the army, so I can be a soldier and defend our country.

Jessa: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoologist, because I like to be around animals and help them when they’re sick.

Andrew W: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I want to drive a fire truck and put out fires.

Elliott Wagoner: What do you want to be when you grown up? A conservation officer.

Lillyan Gunter: What do you want to be when you grow up? An artist.

Harper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian. I want to help animals.

Emmett Gibson: What do you want to be when you grow up? Everything!

Sadie Bacan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, I like to help people.

Paxton Lovely: What do you want to be when you grow up? A lot of things.

Valentina: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pediatric dentist.

Mrs. Bucher’s Class

Evelyn: What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut and work with my daddy. On Mondays & Tuesdays I will be on astronaut & go in to space. I will visit the moon & collect moon rocks for my rock collection. On Thursday’s & Sunday’s I will go to work with my daddy. When I’m at work with my daddy I will help him draw shapes and make things.

Ivie Hoffman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I like to help others. I’m smart.

Stella Carver: What do you want to be when you grown up? A teacher and to teach kids how to do their homework and help them learn.

Jacob Kristoff: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to teach kids to grow up big and strong.

Joseph Maslin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A train driver, JR500 train operator, also a bus driver.

Robert Kleist Jr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, I want to help people and catch bad guys.

Ellie Gracott: What do you want to be when you grow up? Everything.

Layne Schmidt: What do you want to be when you grow up? Race car driver.

Grayson Wall: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I wan to help people and catch bad guys.

Peyton Kwietkowski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I an to be build tall buildings, roads, bridges, and houses.

Parker Hobson: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to go into the army to learn new things and do new things. I would get to see new places by traveling around the world. Also, all my Grandpas & Great Grandpas were in the military, either the Army or Navy. I think it would be really fun and neat to be in the Army.

Miss Allender’s Class

Jacob Ibarrla: What do you want to be when you grow up? A race car driver. I like fast cars.

Avery: What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian .

Danika Dahlgren: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, you are a good teacher and I want to be just like you.

Ben Fraley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage truck driver, I like the color blue truck. I like when the truck picks up and drops the garbage. I want to crush the garbage.

Presley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I want kids to learn.

Eli Smith: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer.

Caleb G: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker.

Connor Lovely: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher

Henry: What do you want to be when you grow up? An actor and a cop.

Blake Owen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I like to build things, and drive the excavator.

Charlotte: What do you want to be when you grow up? A high school teacher, because she wants to teach kids to learn new things.

Kaleb N: What do you want to be when you grow up? A person that helps other people and does by ages.

Amelia Wiles: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot and fly helicopters.

Hunter Dean Schultz: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.

Carter: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I like digging in dirt.

Weston Sears: What do you want to be when you grown up? A fireman. I will rescue people who needs help and put out fires. I will help the town stay safe.

