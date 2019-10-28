DeMotte Elementary School
Mrs. Korniak’s Class
Cooper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A computer worker, because I want to.
Taylor: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse, because I will help people feel better.
Carter: What do you want to be when you grow up? A surgeon, so I can make a lot of potions.
Miles: What do you want to be when you grown up? A race car driver, because it is really fun and I get to race.
Amelia: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because my mom’s friend is a doctor.
Luke: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dirt bike rider, because I have favorite riders.
Paige: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can teach everyone and I want to be a Mom, so I will be a teacher mom!
Emery: What do you want to be when your grow up? nurse, because they make people feel better.
Kenzie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet, so I can help animals when they get hurt.
Zaina: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet helper, to help dogs and animals that are sick.
Mason: What do you want to be when you grow up? A home builder, to get on the roof.
Gemma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A hair stylist to fix people’s hair.
Nolan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I can drive a police car.
Azariah: What do you want to be when you grow up? A painter, because I love painting.
Landen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman, because it’s fun and you help people be safe.
Josie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to check people and give them shots.
Aaron: What do you want to be when you grow up? A magician, because you can do tricks..
Anastasia: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because they show kindness.
Jayce: What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut, because I want to jump high and float.
Mrs. Woolever’s Class
Savannah Swartz: What do you want to be when you grow up? Work with my momma at the gas station, and work with my nana outside.
Jahnelle Ashley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher. I want to teach classes and let them learn about letters and numbers. I want to teach the class to be a great learners.
Charlotte Baumgarten: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter and a teacher, I like to help people.
Michael Corning: What do you want to be when you grown up? A dairy queen worker or something else. I would like to be lots of other things too.
Sadie DeSomer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet and a horse rider and an artist and a singer. I like to draw and sing and I like animals.
Elyssa Kaericher: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police. A police where you catch people.
Jackson Krauklis: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, to catch bad guy and keep the city safe. I want the city to be safe.
Noe Lopez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because I like cops.
Kaden Lynn: What do you want to be when you grow up? A digger. I love to dig. I have a hole in the back yard.
Avery Marie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef. I like to cook and I have a kitchen at my house and I like to practice.
Adrianna Miranda: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot and a doctor. My mom’s a doctor and I saw her do it and it looks fun. I wanted to be a pilot because I like air planes.
Raylynn O’Brien: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire girl. A mom. Maybe a teacher.
Raleigh Pearman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A Police Officer. I get to run I get to drive a car. The sirens, they’re loud.
Christina Richie: What do you want to be when you grow up? An illustrator because, I like to draw and color.
Leonel Santamaria: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.
Colin Sullivan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman, because I want to help other peoples.
Alexis Valles: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because, I liking being cops. I like being fire fighter.
Tucker Waddle: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop because, cops can catch bad guys. Because, I love cops.
Xander Whitford: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because, they zoom fast. That’s their job.
Mrs. Koontz’ Class
Jaxson B.:What do you want to be when your grow up? A fireman. because I like being a Fireman.
AJ C.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A carpenter because my dad and my brother work there.
Grayson C.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A landscaper. My papa is one. They do cool things like drive big loaders.
Alexa G.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because teachers help you learn.
Elena H.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I like her.
Brentley J.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I can say stuff and help kids get smarter.
Christopher M.: What do you want to be when you grow up? Spiderman because of the webs.
Aliyah M: What do you want to be when you grow up? A hair styler because I like hair styling.
Katia D. : What do you want to be when you grow up? An artist because I like to paint.
Noeh R.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman because they look cool.
Owen R.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A soccer guy because I love soccer.
Hailey S.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ballerina because I like ballerina class.
Aria S.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cheerleader because I just like cheerleading.
Michael T.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man.
Gavin W.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cowboy because I have the costume of one.
Tod W.: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter.
Mrs. Bushman Class
Gage Aguilera: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop.
Owen Bronski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer of a heavy metal band.
Emily: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor.
Andrew: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer,basketball player and a super hero, also a scuba diver, a doctor, a math teacher, football player, a nurse, policeman, and a rescue leader. I want to be all the jobs.
Noah Fahrbach: What do you want to be when you grow up? A water tower builder, I want to be a builder because I like building and also like to help people. When I build something and people like it, it makes me happy and feel good inside.
Max: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoologist.
Lily Herron: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can teach people to read.
Sadie Irvine: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor and police.
Emma Luckey: What do you want to be when you grown up? A police woman. Cheerleader, gymnastics, and help take care of animals.
Talon: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Bryce: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer. I want to put bad guys in jail.
Jace Nesmith: What do you wan to be when you grow up? A teacher so, I can teach people.
Remington: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Cora: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to help people.
Isaac Sattarski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A carpenter helper, because I want to build stuff and work, and get money. To buy my food.
Makenna Sellers: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse. I want to be a nurse like my mom. She takes are of people when they are sick. She used to work in the emergency room, but now works in surgery. I would like to work with kids and babies.
Ayla Niccole Telford: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to be a doctor, so I can help people.
Nathaniel Wright: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, because it’s best to help people who have fires. I want to be like my daddy who used to be a volunteer firefighter.
Mrs. Bolen’s Class
Teddy Butler: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman.
Easton Dowhen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A semi-driver.
Eliza Hallier: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer.
Ryatt Hanlon: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I want to drive all the big trucks.
Alivia Harris: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoo keeper.
Mason Heilman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police.
Blathe Jacobsen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Kadena Henry: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom.
Xavier James Justice: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fisherman.
Julianna K: What do you want to be when you grow up? Baker.
Aubre Kerkes: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher.
Julianna Lemus: What do you want to be when you grow up? Dentist.
Gage Miller: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pipe fitter, a chef, a singer.
Tykus Misiora: What do you want to be when you grow up? A landscaper.
Ben Peo: What do you want to be when you grow up? A animal doctor.
Adrian Soto: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja.
Ian Vinson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer.
Carter Williams: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Ms. Dunleavy’s Class
Dekota Richardson: What do you want to be when I grow up? A teacher! I like being at school.
Bryce Rivera: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Mckenna Herr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mermaid.
Sophie Arellano: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse, also I can help people with a cold.
Xanthus Wilson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A superhero, so I can protect people.
Kami Zaragoza: What do you want to be when you grow up? A singer.
Ethan Miklos: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop so I can listen to my boss.
Nathan Wujek: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, so I can arrest people.
Tristan Elliott: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer, so I can make corn and eat it.
Mason Stabnik: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, so I can tell the kids what to do.
Nathan Mangongo: What do you want to be when you grow up? A soldier and a cop because they have cool clothes and I want to tell people what to do.
Cam Morse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop so I can be a hero and arrest people.
Tori Salamah: What do you want to be when you grow up? Bake cupcakes.
Dylon Raschke: What do you want to be when you grow up? A principal, because they are cool.
Sierra Coffer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A princess, because I love them.
Jack Lambert: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja, because they look cool and have a sword.
Lexi Bailey: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cow girl so I can ride horses.
Keygan Miley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A rock star, because they make good music.
Alana Whitlock: What do you want to be when you grow up? A bus driver, because I get to ride the bus everyday.
Miss Clark’s Class
Brantley Oestrich: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I want to fix the roads and drive tractors.
Kairi Betancourt: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to work at DeMotte Elementary.
Bristol Santaguida: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom, because I want to boss people around.
Ebian Barajas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker like your dad and work with cows where my dad works. I will pull the milk and put it in cups to go on the milk truck.
Mia Berdeja Herr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom, because I want to be do the dishes and make the food.
Audi Morse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to have my own class and help them and tell them what to do.
Braydon Cruse: What do you want to be when you grow up? A superhero because, I want to save people and I like K7
Marie Rodriguez Fernandez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to stop bad guys.
Layla Gersham: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor because, I want to help people and give them shots.
Mayensi Mejia- Melgar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mermaid, because I like to swim.
Mackenzie Amazzalorso: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker at Target, because my mom got to work at Target.
Abby Patton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to teach older kids.
Sirus Pappas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, because I want to protect the city.
Jordyn Canamar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, because I want to arrest people that are driving too fast.
Rene Hernandez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer, because I want to be like my dad.
Joshua Anderson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, because I want to put out fires with the water hose.
Trentyn Pals: What do you want to be when you grow up? An iron worker, because that is what my dad does.
Mrs. Molenaar’s Class
Ryder Alcantar: What do you want to be when you grow up? A robot fighter, because you get money in the final round if you’re the winner.
Levi Schepel: What do you want to be when you grow up? A builder like my dad.
Rylee Poplawski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef because I like to cook stuff.
Haydee Ilbarro Rodriguez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to wear a pretty uniform.
Kinsley Barnack: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to check people’s ears.
Violet Conley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A life guard, because I can show people how to swim.
Travis Bothwell: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I want to get the bad guy.
Hadley Bender: What do you want to be when you grow up ?A teacher, because I like my teacher.
Owen Chapman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, because I want to help my mom from getting germs.
Natalie Schoonveld: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I like cops.
Olivia Hodgson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dog walker, because I like pets.
Jahir Maldonado- Perez What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot, because I want to fly planes.
Myla Kristoff: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom because I love my mommy.
Melanie Valdez Ceja: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, so I can make people happy.
Mariana Fernandez Rodriguez: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet, because I like animals.
Julissa Santos Grijalba: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter, because I like to help people.
Kade Lucas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage man.
Covenant Christian School
Mrs. Zylstra’s Class
Brayden Blair: What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman. I will catch robbers. I can ride in a police car and have my siren on. I will have a gun to shoot robbers. I can help bring injured people to the hospital. My uniform will be black and I will have a big shiny badge.
Dakota Bult: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom! I will help my kids do their homework. I will make everything for my kids won’t have to work because I will do all their chores so they can play on their iPads or their phones.
Addelie Bykerk: A mom. I want to have three kids and we will go to parks and I will push them on swings. I will make them macaroni and cheese! At bedtime, I will read them a whole chapter book and then say prayers with them.
Bella Calvillo: A firefighter. I will save cats and dogs. I can spray water to put out fires in houses. I will drive a big red fire truck with sirens on. I will rescue people from fires.
Jonathan Clendenin: A rock star. I want to sing the best song everyone will love! I will dye my hair like a rainbow and I will play a very loud guitar. I will sing all the rock songs!
Hannah Eriks: A singer and a vet. I want to sing on a big stage in front of lot of people. When I am a vet, I will put casts on dogs and pet them. I can brush the fur of cats and dogs. I will give them shots to help them stay healthy.
Wyatt Kuiper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I will drive an excavator- it has a big bucket on the front to scoop dirt and sand. I will dump it in a dump truck. I will also drive graters, front-end loaders, bulldozers and dump trucks. When I’m not doing construction, I will be a firefighter.
Brendan Menard: What do you want to be when you grow up? A truck driver. I will drive a red truck with a blue trailer. I will drive all over Indy and carry lights. I will deliver food to restaurants. I will bring toys to kids and cleaning stuff to moms and tools for dads.
Bradlee Myers: What do you want to be when you grown up? A cowgirl. I will have a horse named Alesa. I will ride my horse in the field. I will wear purple cowgirl boots.
Reed Myers: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zookeeper. I will take care of all the animals- even the hippos. I will feed them food and give them fresh water. I will help kids see the animals too.
Audrey Roosma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ballerina. My tutu will be pink and my outfit will be gray. I will dance ballet to my favorite songs. My ballet slippers will be red. I will dance in front of big crowds.
Maddox Sipkema: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I will put out fires and get cats out of trees. I will drive a big red ladder truck. I will wear a helmet and gloves and boots and a site. I will rescue people too.
Alexa VanKley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cheerleader! I want to cheer loud at basketball games. I will cheer for my brother too. I will have pompoms and they will be blue.
James Vandermeer: What do you want to be when you grow up? A dad. If my kids are bad, they will get a swat on the hand but if they are good, they will get candy. We can go camping in my backyard and I will let them watch 6 episodes of their favorite shows a day.
Archer Veld: What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman. My uniform will be blue and I will ride a police motorcycle. I will also drive police car. I will drive fast with the sirens and lights on. I will chase bad guys and put handcuffs on them. Sometimes I may have to use a taser gun, I will have a uniform, whistle and a computer.
Oliver Walstra: What do you want to be when you grow up? A chef. I will make whatever people want to eat. My favorite thing to make them will be Happy Meals! I will put toys in them. I will wear a visor too. I will also be a firefighter who puts out fires. I will take a ladder and help get stuck cats.
Mrs. Walstra’s Class
Penny Allen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A kindergarten teacher. If kids are naughty, I will cross off their banana! I will help teach them to be kind. I will help them learn to be quiet. My favorite thing to do will be to do easy crafts.
Brynn Bult: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mommy. I will clean up the mess. I will do laundry. I will clean the floors. Help them do their word (homework). I will feed them peanut butter and jelly. I will have to turn the TV on for my kids. I will give my kids kisses.
Colton Fase: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will drive a police truck with a side kick dog named “Sniffer.” He will sniff out the bad guys. I will help other people because I will get stronger and stronger.
Oliver Frump: What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet. I will help pets if they are hurt. I will give them shots to keep them healthy. I will help hamsters and rats and mice.
Hermione Hill: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mom. I will give my kids water when they need it. I would cook food for them, like noodles and meatballs. I would play outside with them. I would watch them so I don’t lose them.
Brucie Hilton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A animal shelter worker. I will help take dogs out to the pound to take care of them. I will give them shots to feel better. I will take puppies to their owners.
Brooklyn Houtsma: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I want to be a doctor for animals. Little animals like cats and dog. I can help give them shots if they are sick. If a dog broke its toes, I could wrap them up.
Lia Johnson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A mommy. I will cook dinner. I will do work like clean, and drive kids around. I will kiss them.
Norah Kuiper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I will drive the fire truck to the fire. I will take hose out and spray it on the fire.
Jonathan McKenna: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will catch bad guys and chase them with my police car. If a road is blocked, I will get my whistle out and blow it. If there was a missing kid, I would try and find them and if someone stole money, I would find them and bring them to jail.
James Ogorek: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pet store owner, I will have a lizard, puppies, cats, fish and hamsters. I will sell food for pets. Cats are $11.00 and puppies are $10.00. Lizards are $12.00. My favorite animals are lizards.
Anders Peterson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer. I will lock up the bad guys. I will handcuff them. I will pride in the police car and find cats in trees and help them get down.
Elise Prairie: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor and a mom. I will check people’s ears for wax. I will check their heart beat. I will pressure the blood. When I’m a mom I’ll feed my baby a bottle and food.
Addison Thomas: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker at DQ. I will make ice cream. I will sell chocolate ice cream to people. I will make chicken nuggets. I think people will be happy when they come to DQ.
River Vanderlin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police man. I will follow the rules. I won’t go fast in my car. I will put bad guys in jail. I will keep people safe. If someone falls I will help them get back up.
Wheatfield Elementary School
Mrs. Abbring’s Class
Toni Mersch: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer.
Lillianne Ridenour: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer because I want to be a good guy & a bad guy and help people to be safe.
Layla Baien: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to grow up and ride a unicorn.
Staus Kosekle: What do you want to be when you grow up? Construction worker! Play football for the Bears.
Carsyn Savin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer and a cat seller.
Kayson Lewis: What do you want to be when you grow up? A operator for the 150 just like my dad and my best friend Dave.
Kaiyden McKinney: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a cop.
Jordan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because they are nice and help a lot.
Mrs. Swart’s Class
Evan Lane: What do you want to be when you grow up? A skeleton. I also want to be a dog. I can get dog bones!
Levi Curry: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, I like teaching.
Mason Wilson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A Captain America. Because, I want to fight bad guys.
Aidan Bridges: What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse. I want to help people.
Lincoln Vigeant: What do you want to be when you grow up? A wrestler and Army soldier like my daddy and also work at NIPSCo, so I can make a lot of many to buy a corvette one day.
Emily Lovas: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a police officer. I want to protect people from bad guys and help all the people that need help. I also want to be a cowboys cheerleader. I also want to be a good person like God. I also want to be a pizza man order guy. Also a teacher, and a store worker. I also want to be a u. p. s. driver. I also want to be a dog trainer. I also want to give balloons to people to make them happy.
Estella Ward: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher.
Brysen Cooley: What do you want to be when you grown up? A mail delivery guy. I think it would be fun to drive around.
Braylei: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, so I can help people and arrest bad people.
Peyton: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.
Aubri Simic: What do you want to be when you grow up? A ninja.
Thor Papsnis: What do you want to be when you grow up? An engineer? I love building things.
Myra Reese Anderson: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want o be a police officer, because I want to get the bad guy. I want to be keep my family safe. I really like there cops.
Maverick Miller: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.
Bennett Pszonka: What do you want to be when you grow up? A worker.
Mr. Park’s Class
Landon Jackson: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage man.
Miles Jason Lane: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I just can, I want to also be a dog.
Evylee Spear: What do you want to be when you grow up? A scientists.
Bentley DeYoung: What do you want to be when you grow up? In the army, so I can be a soldier and defend our country.
Jessa: What do you want to be when you grow up? A zoologist, because I like to be around animals and help them when they’re sick.
Andrew W: What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter. I want to drive a fire truck and put out fires.
Elliott Wagoner: What do you want to be when you grown up? A conservation officer.
Lillyan Gunter: What do you want to be when you grow up? An artist.
Harper: What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian. I want to help animals.
Emmett Gibson: What do you want to be when you grow up? Everything!
Sadie Bacan: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor, I like to help people.
Paxton Lovely: What do you want to be when you grow up? A lot of things.
Valentina: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pediatric dentist.
Mrs. Bucher’s Class
Evelyn: What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut and work with my daddy. On Mondays & Tuesdays I will be on astronaut & go in to space. I will visit the moon & collect moon rocks for my rock collection. On Thursday’s & Sunday’s I will go to work with my daddy. When I’m at work with my daddy I will help him draw shapes and make things.
Ivie Hoffman: What do you want to be when you grow up? A doctor. I like to help others. I’m smart.
Stella Carver: What do you want to be when you grown up? A teacher and to teach kids how to do their homework and help them learn.
Jacob Kristoff: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, because I want to teach kids to grow up big and strong.
Joseph Maslin: What do you want to be when you grow up? A train driver, JR500 train operator, also a bus driver.
Robert Kleist Jr: What do you want to be when you grow up? A police officer, I want to help people and catch bad guys.
Ellie Gracott: What do you want to be when you grow up? Everything.
Layne Schmidt: What do you want to be when you grow up? Race car driver.
Grayson Wall: What do you want to be when you grow up? A cop, because I wan to help people and catch bad guys.
Peyton Kwietkowski: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker. I an to be build tall buildings, roads, bridges, and houses.
Parker Hobson: What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to go into the army to learn new things and do new things. I would get to see new places by traveling around the world. Also, all my Grandpas & Great Grandpas were in the military, either the Army or Navy. I think it would be really fun and neat to be in the Army.
Miss Allender’s Class
Jacob Ibarrla: What do you want to be when you grow up? A race car driver. I like fast cars.
Avery: What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian .
Danika Dahlgren: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, you are a good teacher and I want to be just like you.
Ben Fraley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A garbage truck driver, I like the color blue truck. I like when the truck picks up and drops the garbage. I want to crush the garbage.
Presley: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because I want kids to learn.
Eli Smith: What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer.
Caleb G: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker.
Connor Lovely: What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher
Henry: What do you want to be when you grow up? An actor and a cop.
Blake Owen: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I like to build things, and drive the excavator.
Charlotte: What do you want to be when you grow up? A high school teacher, because she wants to teach kids to learn new things.
Kaleb N: What do you want to be when you grow up? A person that helps other people and does by ages.
Amelia Wiles: What do you want to be when you grow up? A pilot and fly helicopters.
Hunter Dean Schultz: What do you want to be when you grow up? A fire fighter.
Carter: What do you want to be when you grow up? A construction worker, because I like digging in dirt.
Weston Sears: What do you want to be when you grown up? A fireman. I will rescue people who needs help and put out fires. I will help the town stay safe.