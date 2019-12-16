DeMotte Christian School 2019
First Grade
Miss Brower
Micah: Presents are fun but the most inpotint thing is Jesus.
Brantley Navarro: Christmas means Jesus is are presents. I like presents.
Jax Kapteyn: Christmas means Jesus is are savior. I like presents. Jesus is are resent. I love Jesus.
Tristan Olener: I think Christmas id special because it si Jesusis brth and I get to go to mu Grandma and Grandpas house.
Reagan Goodman: I think Christmas is special because Jesus came to earth.
Charlie Lee: I lik Christmas because Jesus died on the cross. I like Christmas.
Autumn Vanderzee: I like presents but God’s love is the best present. I also think Christmas is special because Jesus came to us.
Ryleigh Vander Woude: I think Christmas is special because Jesus died on the cross.
Jean: I think Chrristmas id special because it is Jesusis birthday.
Levi Hubers: Christmas is about a baby being born.
Ben: Christmas means that Jesus came to die on the cross.
Elizabeth Hamstra: I think Christmas is special because Jesus came to earth.
Isabelle: Because Jesus was born.
Zailyn: A holidaythat brings me joy. I get to be with my family and open presents.
Mrs. Post
Lucy: I like Christmas becase I like when Jesus was born.
Brant: I like Christmas because Jesus.
Naomi Dyke: Christmas is special because Jesus was born and we get to celebrate that and we get to get together with ouer family and frends!
Makayda: Christmas ids special because Jesus was born! And we get to go to our grandparents house.
David: I like Christmas becaus Jesus was born on that day.
Sophie Vrieland: Becas Jesus was born to be our Savior.
Lynsey Orgar: Christmas is special because Jesus was born. Because Jesus came.
Levin #5: Jesus is are savere. He is Christ the lord.
Liam 8: Christmas is special because Jesus was born.
Drew A: Christmas is special tome because the baby Jesus was born.
Drew H: I like Chistmas because Jesus was born.
Lincoln: I like Christmas because Jusus was born.
Alida: Christmas is special because Jesus was born. Jesus is special because he is Christ the Lord.
Kinzie Winter: That Jesus is born and he is Christ the lord. We go to nanas.