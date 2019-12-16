Stock kvpn local news
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

DeMotte Christian School 2019

First Grade

Miss Brower

Micah: Presents are fun but the most inpotint thing is Jesus.

Brantley Navarro: Christmas means Jesus is are presents. I like presents.

Jax Kapteyn: Christmas means Jesus is are savior. I like presents. Jesus is are resent. I love Jesus.

Tristan Olener: I think Christmas id special because it si Jesusis brth and I get to go to mu Grandma and Grandpas house.

Reagan Goodman: I think Christmas is special because Jesus came to earth.

Charlie Lee: I lik Christmas because Jesus died on the cross. I like Christmas.

Autumn Vanderzee: I like presents but God’s love is the best present. I also think Christmas is special because Jesus came to us.

Ryleigh Vander Woude: I think Christmas is special because Jesus died on the cross.

Jean: I think Chrristmas id special because it is Jesusis birthday.

Levi Hubers: Christmas is about a baby being born.

Ben: Christmas means that Jesus came to die on the cross.

Elizabeth Hamstra: I think Christmas is special because Jesus came to earth.

Isabelle: Because Jesus was born.

Zailyn: A holidaythat brings me joy. I get to be with my family and open presents.

Mrs. Post

Lucy: I like Christmas becase I like when Jesus was born.

Brant: I like Christmas because Jesus.

Naomi Dyke: Christmas is special because Jesus was born and we get to celebrate that and we get to get together with ouer family and frends!

Makayda: Christmas ids special because Jesus was born! And we get to go to our grandparents house.

David: I like Christmas becaus Jesus was born on that day.

Sophie Vrieland: Becas Jesus was born to be our Savior.

Lynsey Orgar: Christmas is special because Jesus was born. Because Jesus came.

Levin #5: Jesus is are savere. He is Christ the lord.

Liam 8: Christmas is special because Jesus was born.

Drew A: Christmas is special tome because the baby Jesus was born.

Drew H: I like Chistmas because Jesus was born.

Lincoln: I like Christmas because Jusus was born.

Alida: Christmas is special because Jesus was born. Jesus is special because he is Christ the Lord.

Kinzie Winter: That Jesus is born and he is Christ the lord. We go to nanas.