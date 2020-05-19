JASPER COUNTY — Guest speakers for the weekly round table meeting hosted by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization and the Jasper Newton Foundation included Kerry Disinger with WorkOne Northwest Indiana and Carlos Vasquez, COO of Franciscan Health Rensselaer. Rensselaer Superintendent Curtis Craig also gave an update on possibilities for the next school year.
Disinger said all WorkOne employees are still working from home, and they are looking at reopening their offices throughout the Northwest Indiana district slowly. She said they will stagger work hours and when they do reopen, it will be by appointment only. Appointments will be timed depending on what the meeting is for, such as resume help, unemployment filing, etc.
Although unemployment is done in Indianapolis, the WorkOne centers will have designated stations where people can come and call the state’s Unemployment staff in Indy. Unemployment Department has had to take staff from other facilities to help with the influx of unemployment filings and the questions that many people have regarding the pandemic payments.
WorkOne centers continue to help people build a resume and if there are immediate job openings, they are helping businesses to fill those. They offer daily workshops online to help people cope with the stress of unemployment. “We’re saying 'Stay focused and stay positive when searching for job opportunities,'” she said. There are techniques and resources to help with stressful situations.
She said there are virtual job fairs and hiring events coming up in June, and they are helping employers who are looking to hire. The virtual workshops are usually held once a day, and the list of workshops can be found on the WorkOne website, www.gotoworkonenw.com.
Vasquez said he is grateful for the community and all they have been given from the local people. The hospital had received 100 homemade masks on Thursday. “We are fortunate to be in a town and county that appreciate healthcare workers,” he said. On Friday, May 15, he said the hospital was in its eighth consecutive week of offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus. “We were more conservative in the beginning but that has been opened up,” he said. So far in the county around 650 had been tested for the virus, 75% he said were tested at the Rensselaer facility. “We have been working closely with the county health department,” he said.
The hospital had shut down nearly all of its services, keeping the emergency room, surgical unit and a couple necessary clinics open. On May 4, they began elected surgeries again, with some changes. Before scheduling, patients have to answer some additional questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and be tested for the virus before surgery. If the test comes back positive, then the patient will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before surgery can be scheduled. Temperatures of patients are taken two times a day as well. He said they are pre-registering people so there is less waiting in the lobby area, and those who do wait are distanced following guidelines.
In the Alternacare unit, no visitors have been allowed in since the middle of March. Only employees can enter the unit, and they are in full PPE, personal protective equipment. “Residents have not met with families for two and a half months,” he said, but the Jasper Newton Foundation supplied four iPads for the residents to use to have face time with their families via the Internet.
“Continue to do whatever you can to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.
Craig said the school corporation has been handing out over 300 meals each week on Mondays and they are still not reaching all of the children who need the meals. He said the schools are more than just education; they are a place for social events. Schools cannot have students on school grounds up to June 30, so far.
They are looking at the options that may be part of opening the schools back up in August. He said they closed the schools two months ago, and they’ve had to make changes during that time, and they have about three months to get prepared for the next school year, without knowing how that will look. “It’s difficult to plan what fall will look like,” he said.
“We are looking at what we do know,” he said. They took nine waiver days after schools closed to train on remote procedures to begin distance learning.” He said they are planning on what they are “fairly certain of without having to back track and change things.”
He said they know they will need equipment and supplies. “We’re fairly confident every room will have to be sanitized every day, but we don’t have enough custodians to do that,” he said. They are ordering electrostatic cleaners to make that job easier as well as sanitizing wipes and masks to protect staff members, and temperature devices. If they get that equipment in place, then they can be flexible on what school will look like next school year. “We won’t release any information until July anyway,” he said. Currently they are watching the European countries, specifically Denmark and Germany, to see what they are doing and what’s working so they can learn from their mistakes.
“We are planning to go to school as normal in the fall,” he said, but there’s a possibility they’ll have to buy new furniture if spacing is an issue. They will receive $183,000 to spend on COVID supplies. “It seems like a lot, but it will go quickly,” he said.
Another challenge will be busing. If they have to allow only one child per seat, new bus routes would have to be planned, and perhaps staggered start times to accommodate the extra bus routes. Aides, subs and bus drivers, he said, enjoy the work but many of them are over 60 and that’s also a concern and a challenge.
Graduation has been scheduled out to July 11 in the evening. “We want it to be as normal as possible,” he said.
As for fall sports, that’s another uncertainty. After June 30, the IHSAA is planning on allowing for practices again, but that will depend on the governor’s orders.
“When we solve one problem, it creates another,” he said. “There are many, many unknowns. We are getting equipment and supplies. That’s what we’re working on right now. We will need it regardless. The rest is hazy right now. We will wait for guidance. Have patience,” he said.
There will be no meeting on Friday, May 22, due to the holiday, but will resume on May 29. The meetings are open to businesses, local governments, and anyone interested in updates on their community. The link to the meetings can be found on the JCEDO Facebook page under Jasper County Economic Development Organization.