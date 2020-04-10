JASPER COUNTY — While Jasper County’s library buildings are currently closed, virtual services are going strong.
Library staff has remained committed to meeting the needs of the community and providing resources during these unprecedented times. For patrons who have library materials at home, your due dates have been extended and you will not be fined during this time. The staff asks that you keep your materials at home, and wait to return items to the library when the libraries have reopened.
During this time the staff urges patrons to explore all the digital resources the JCPL website has to offer such as ebooks, audiobooks, streaming movies and digital magazines. In an effort to bolster virtual services, the libraries have added ebook titles to OverDrive, doubled the number of items you can download through Hoopla and introduced Tumblebooks, a new resource for younger readers to enjoy.
Kids can access this collection of animated picture books, read-alongs, graphic novels, quizzes, educational games and more from the comfort and safety of their homes.
For student patrons working hard at home, JCPL has a fine selection of resources for your research needs. Need to complete a research paper? Start with World Book or browse through thousands of current news items in INSPIRE / Student Research Center / Kids Search.
Visit the JCPL’s Student Portal to access these databases and more to tackle any school subject.
Having difficulty accessing digital resources? The JCPL staff is here to help. If you would like to access digital resources but are unable to at this time, please send an email to eparrish@myjcpl.org with your name and phone number. JCPL will get you back on track taking advantage of these great resources.
Are you interested in learning more about digital resources, but don’t know where to look? Check out https://my.nicheacademy.com/myjcpl for helpful tutorials on these and so much more.
Even though library buildings are closed, JCPL continues to clean and secure the buildings and take care of essential business in order to do all that it can do to prevent community spread and keep staff and patrons as safe as possible.
“For now we will follow our governor’s directives to hunker down,” JCPL officials said in a press release. “During this time we are working on our Re-Open Plans. There will be phases to our re-opening as we consider how to safely work together and serve our public. We are following and will continue to follow guidance provided by federal, state, and local officials. We are working hard to stay apprised of best practices.”
For updates please visit the JCPL website at www.myjcpl.org, or visit its Facebook page.
“We look forward to the day that we can re-open our beautiful library buildings.”