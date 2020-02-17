WASHINGTON DC — Lisa Hershman, wife of former Indiana Senator Brandt Hershman, took her oath of office as Chief Management Officer of the Dept. of Defense with Vice President Mike Pence officiating. She is the highest ranking woman that the Department of Defense.
Brandt Hershman resigned his position from the state senate in 2018, joining a law firm in Washington DC. Lisa Hershman was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump in July 2019.
Pence stated on Facebook, “It was an honor to swear-in Lisa Hershman as Chief Management Officer at the Department of Defense today. Lisa is the highest-ranking woman at the Department and we know she will to make our Nation proud!”
According to the Department of Defense website, Lisa Hershman is “responsible for ensuring that business transformation policies and programs are designed and managed to improve performance standards, efficiencies and effectiveness among the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), the Services, Combatant Commands, and Defense Agencies and Field Activities.
“Additionally, she oversees the collection and management of common, enterprise-wide data sets to drive best decision-making throughout the Department."
Her resume includes CEO and founder of the DeNovo Group and the former CEO of Hammer and Co. She is the co-author of business book, “Faster Cheaper Better.”
In an article from Defense News husband Brandt posted on his Facebook page, she has been charged with finding $46 billion in savings over the next five years.
In the article she is asked what areas are on her radar. She replied, “Five key initiatives: category management, buying goods and services differently, IT and business systems, logistics and supply chain acquisition, and healthcare management. Those are our big ones. Now, what we’re looking at is not only how we do things, but we’re looking at those processes, we’re looking at policies, systems and then resource alignment. And the reason I say ‘policies’ is I have a team within CMO that reviewed 716 regulations, so it’s oversight and compliance, and they made recommendations with a cross-functional team to repeal 249 [of those regulations]. And that saves the taxpayers [an estimated] $25 million.”
She is third from the top in ranking at the department.
Brandt Hershman is a former resident of Wheatfield and a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School.