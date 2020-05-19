JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Veteran’s Office will pull out its big Memorial Day flag in honor of Captain Alma C. (Klein) Lesh this weekend.
Every year, the veteran’s office flies a bigger-than-usual American flag on the Jasper County Courthouse in memory of one the county’s deceased veterans.
The flag spans 15 feet by 20 feet, which engulfs the regular flag (5 feet by 8 feet) that is flown 350-plus days a year. The bigger flag is hoisted onto the flagpole on the Thursday before Memorial Day and taken down that Tuesday after Memorial Day.
“We get a good response from it,” Donnelly said. “It’s something we enjoy doing every year.”
Capt. Lesh will be the sixth war veteran to be honored this way by the veteran’s office. Her name will be written on the white edge of the flag with an indelible marker and a plaque inside the Courthouse will also feature her name.
“We might have to get a new flag next year,” Donnelly said. “The current one is starting to get a little tattered.”
Lesh becomes the second woman to be honored. Laura Long, who served as a major in nursing in the Iraq War, was recognized a few years ago. World War II and Vietnam veterans have also been honored by the veteran’s office.
Donnelly is often the person making the selection each year.
“I like to try to get women veterans recognized,” he said. “Some ladies served our county just as well as any man did.”
Alma (Klein) Lesh was born on Jan. 11, 1919, in Wayne County, Indiana, where she graduated high school in Milton, Indiana. Upon graduating, she attended Reid Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, eventually earning a degree in 1941.
She then enrolled in Public Health Care Nursing at Indiana University, graduating from there in 1941.
On Sept. 20, 1942, she joined the Army Nurse Corps as a second lieutenant. Known then as Lt. Klein, she served in station and general hospitals in European Theater of Operations, assisting medical officers in diagnosing and treating diseases and injuries of military personnel.
She also observed the condition of patients and met medical emergencies in a medical officer’s absence, maintained records on patients’ progress, requisitioned medical and general ward supplies and supervised medical technicians and discipline of patients.
Capt. Klein also assisted surgeons in operations, administering hypodermics, anesthesia and narcotics for pain management.
As assistant chief nurse, Klein assisted in supervision of nursing service of military installation and instructed, assigned, disciplined and inspected duty performance of Army Nurse Corps.
On Dec. 12, 1945, Capt. Klein was honorably discharged from the nurse corps and settled back in Indiana. It wasn’t long before she put her skills back to good use, assisting with the opening of the surgery department at the Jasper County Hospital in Rensselaer.
In 1949, she married deputy sheriff John H. Lesh and later began working for Dr. E.R. Beaver in Rensselaer.
In 1962, she and her husband moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and continued nursing at the Mr. Sopris Hospital’s surgery department in Glenwood Springs. Later, Alma became head nurse at the Valley View Nursing Home.
Upon retirement, the Leshes moved back to Rensselaer to enjoy life around family until Alma’s passing on Feb. 28, 2011.