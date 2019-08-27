WHEATFIELD — This year’s annual Veteran’s Council Car Show took place at the Wheatfield American Legion on Saturday, with 78 vehicles on display, plus a variety of vendors and a WWII artifacts exhibit. The weather was perfect for the car show and visitors enjoyed the displays and speaking with the vehicle owners and those representing the Jasper County veterans.
The WWII memorabilia came to the show from Wisconsin in a traveling exhibit. Historic Military Impressions brought uniforms from German to U.S. branches, as well as Japanese militaria and women’s uniforms as well as weapons and artillery. Visitors could wander the exhibit in a military tent.
Vendors brought their wares and burgers were available from the Wheatfield Sons of American Legion, ice cream and food from Sycamore Drive-In and coffee from the Coffin Coffee Company owned by Dan and Diana Becker of Wheatfield. Rein Bontreger brought his Reinforcement Designs T-shirts and other items to sell as well as his Volkswagon Beetle to display in the show. Jasper County REMC brought their bucket truck and some freebies to pass out as well.
Judges from the Sons of the American Legion, Doug Mendyke, 1st vice commander, and Robert Beech, commander of the Wheatfield unit, along with Pat Donnelly, veterans council officer, looked over the many entries to determine which would be the best of show.
Military vehicles from a private collection were also on display and the grounds worked out well for all involved.