What a season it has been! The school year suddenly moving online, quarantine, a shut down of some of our favorite summer activities…
Valley Community Players has forgone staging a summer show to help keep everyone safe. But, we are still performing! We have seven lovely Princesses who are excited to meet up with kids of all ages through a Zoom call. Your child can chat live with their favorite Disney Princess, ask all the questions they want, and sing a favorite song with them.
How can your child talk to and sing with a Disney Princess? Just sign up, choose your day, time and Princess, and leave the rest to us! You can choose from Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Mulan, Belle or the Snow Sisters - Anna and Elsa!
This absolutely free call is a fun way to break up the summer day!