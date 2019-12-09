DEMOTTE — The Upward basketball and cheerleading program has been a part of the DeMotte/Wheatfield community for more than 10 years and brings faith and sports together. Begun by a church that ran the program for nine years, First Church of Wheatfield has taken the reins for the last three years, keeping the momentum going, and seeing the program pay off in high school athletics.
Zachary Fraley, program director through First Church, said they have seen “tremendous growth” in the program, which practices and plays games at the DeMotte Elementary School gymnasium and cafeteria. Children from kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the program, and a scholarship is available through the church for kids who can’t afford it.
Fraley said they offer devotions and praise for Jesus while teaching children the rules of playing basketball. It is an eight-week program that will begin in January. In November, those who were signed up came to the church for an evaluation, which is basically learning the child’s skills set and getting sizes for their team T-shirts. Children are placed into age groups, with the oldest kids in fifth and sixth grade playing against each other and separated into boys and girls teams. The youngest kids play as coed teams, while they learn the basics of the game.
An Upward system rates the kids’ scores and fills each team with children of all skill levels so no team can be full of experienced and more skilled players than another.
“We have about 500 kids in 52 teams,” Fraley said. They have three games going at the same time. Volunteers coach the teams and the teams play against each other, learning there is more than just winning. “They are learning character building and at every practice they have devotions where they learn about Jesus. They learn more than how to win,” Fraley said.
His favorite games are the kindergarten games, where the kids are just learning how to play, and learning that it’s okay to mess up.
Fraley pointed to one of the kids who grew up in the Upward program. Noah McKim is a basketball player at Kankakee Valley High School. Fraley said McKim became a varsity player as a freshman and attended the Upward basketball program from kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We have people from different walks of life,” he said, and they come together to coach and teach important lessons about Christ and sportsmanship. During the eight weeks, the children can receive a free Bible as well.
“Upward is a unique experience for youth in this community and I feel blessed to be a part of the program,” Fraley said. “I am passionate about the next generation and seeing youth come to love Jesus, and Upward is just another way that I get to be a part of that.” He is also the youth director at First Church.
“Because we’re so different, we have families who come from Crown Point, Merrillville and Valpo who want to be a part of this league,” he said. “We’re doing this for a greater reason. We’re doing it for the Kingdom. It’s a great way to reach the community.”