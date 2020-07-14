JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 231 from State Road 114 to State Road 14 beginning Monday, July 20.
U.S. 231 will be closed to through traffic while concrete and asphalt patching is completed between just south of State Road 114 and C.R. 400 S/Wood Rd. This portion of the road is expected to reopen by the morning of Saturday, July 25. This work is in preparation for a road resurfacing project.
U.S. 231 will also be closed to through traffic from Merritt St. to State Road 14 for seal coating. This portion of the road is expected to reopen on Thursday, July 23, depending upon weather conditions.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 114, I-65 and State Road 14.
About seal coating:
During these operations, workers will apply a new driving surface to the roadway, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and then swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will fog seal the new driving surface.
This is designed to extend the life of the pavement below for three to five years and lowers maintenance costs. Seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway.