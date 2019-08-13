Two adults were sent to area hospitals Tuesday, after two separate accidents occurred, one near Rensselaer and one near DeMotte.
At approximately 9 a.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of an accident with injury on CR 700 West in the Rensselaer area. According to the sheriff’s office, Alecia Wunderlich, 20, of rural Rensselaer, was driving northbound on CR 700 West, when she lost control of her can, a 2000 Chrysler Concord. The car struck a utility pole as it left the roadway. Wunderlich was taken to a hospital by a family member.
Later, at around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to an accident with injury at SR 10 and CR 1000 West in the DeMotte area. According to the police, Kaylee Laib, 20, of Wheatfield, and Nicholas Gladdis, 27, of DeMotte, were both driving east on the county road when Gladdis attempted to make a left turn onto SR 10. Laib struck the rear of Gladdis’ vehicle, a 2014 PT Cruiser. Laib was driving a 2015 Toyota.
Gladdis was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Laib was reportedly not injured.
No other information was released at this time.