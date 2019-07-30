RENSSELAER — You probably wouldn’t think that boys and girls driving farm tractors in the early morning would draw a crowd but that is exactly what happened on Saturday, July 20, at the Jasper County Fair.
The event was broken into junior and senior divisions and required a written test, a parts identification exam, a safety exam and the driving competition. The parts portion, according to Judge Kent Kohlhagen, was extra-tough this year as new parts have been added to learn due to the ever-changing technology.
That driving competition forced the competitors to maneuver through a course lined with stakes, zig and zag around obstacles, and back up, all the while pulling either a two or four wheel trailer. Safety and correctly attaching the trailer to the tractor was also required. The idea is to keep the penalties to a minimum so, like golf, the lower the score, the better.
The younger 4-H members went first in the junior division with Jacob Recker, 13, of DeMotte coming in first, 12-year-old Blake Cooley of Remington placing second and Ty Cochran, 10, of Rensselaer, showing in third. Cooley also received the Spencer Davis Most Improved Award.
For the veteran members, Kelsey Kohlhagen, 15, of Rensselaer, just like last year, came out on top. Coming in second was 16-year-old Cody Lane, and in third was DeMotte 15-year-old Jeffrey Recker.
All six competitors qualified to move on to District Competition on Aug. 1, where they can earn the right to compete at the State Competition.
The event was judged by Kent Kohlhagen and Ryne Bozell. Both Kent and his brother Ryan Kohlhagen have recently joined the judging team at the state fair.
The tractors were donated for use in the fair and during practice by Castongia’s John Deere and Bane-Welker Case Tractors. Pomps’ Tires in Lafayette donated four new tires for the 4-wheel Hayrack and signage was donated by Signs by DeZigns.