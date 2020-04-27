STATEHOUSE — Two local towns will receive funding through the new COVID-19 Response Program, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced a total of 13 rural communities received federal grant funding through the new program.
In Senate District 5, the town of LaCrosse was awarded $10,000 to install four WiFi hotspots for residents to access the Internet to complete e-learning activities, file unemployment claims and submit job applications.
Additionally, the town of Hebron received $152,500 to create a fund to provide short-term working capital for small businesses in order to retain jobs.
“I am grateful to see these local towns receive funding to provide immediate assistance to Hoosier students, workers and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," Charbonneau said. "Providing this critical support to our rural communities now is important as we look toward the economic recovery of our state going forward."
More projects will be announced as they continue to be evaluated and reviewed by OCRA.
For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.