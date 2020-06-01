DEMOTTE — The Town of DeMotte lost another long-time employee Wednesday with the death of Water/Sewer Superintendent Bob Barton. Barton had worked for the town for over 35 years and passed unexpectedly May 27. An emergency town council meeting was set for Monday, June 1, in order to place an interim person in the position while also mourning the loss of a friend and colleague.
Barton graduated from Kankakee Valley High School Class of 1979. According to his obituary, he loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife Jackie, four children and five grandchildren. A memorial service was held at the Wheatfield American Legion on Saturday.
The council met via Internet on Tuesday, May 26, with board members either on their phones or home computers. Town Manager Heather Tokarz reported the parks could open while still following social distancing guidelines, but the playground equipment remains closed. Non-contact sports are allowed as part of the governor’s reopening plan, including tennis courts and basketball courts. Little League will start practices June 14, with a short season of play scheduled.
She said changes are being made to the concession stand due to the pandemic, but it should be ready when the games begin at the Field of Dreams.
Toward the end of the meeting, Council President Jeff Cambe asked if anyone from the public had anything for the council. Bill Kruegger spoke up asking about the fire hydrant fee added to this year’s property tax bills for DeMotte residents. He said it was “taxation without representation.” Tokarz said the NORWEJ board, which handles the water system, in October of last year passed the ordinance for the “fee.”
Councilman Mark Boer said rates haven’t gone up in eight years, and the water system needs new wells. NORWEJ, he said, has done its best to keep rates down, while also needing to expand the well field. The fee, $120 per year to residents living within 800 ft. of a fire hydrant, was spread out to include all residents, rather than just those on the town’s water system. “We are doing something we need to do,” he said, “and that’s what we’re doing.”
Cambe said that it had all been explained to Kruegger during the NORWEJ board meeting that had occurred on the same format prior to the town council meeting. Fire hydrants do provide fire protection, he said, and provides a better rating for insurance purposes.
The water board is planning to expand the water system to the I-65 corridor as well as to the KV schools along St. Rd. 10. “Everything comes at a cost,” he said to Kruegger.
In other business, Tokarz explained the town should receive around $132,000 from the CARES Act, which reimburses local governments for costs related to the pandemic from March 1 through the end of the year. The plan is to use this money to do upgrades to the town hall and police department to protect the employees and public in the building as well as adding laptops for police officers to reduce exposure by allowing them to do work inside the vehicle. Town employees who may have to work from home would also get laptops including the public works department heads.
Town Hall will open to the public on July 6 with restrictions in place. During the closure, the staff has worked with half of them working from home, and the other half working at the town hall. Tokarz later said they “did well.”
“We were able to serve the public. It was just done in a different way,” she explained.
They are still not certain how to hold public meetings in the conference room having to space each person 6 ft. apart. There would be no room for department heads and only four seats available for the public. Tokarz said they are waiting to hear from the public access counselor on continuing online meetings if allowed or how to hold meetings without the proper space. June 4 had been set as the end date for further online-only public meetings.
Replacing the pedestrian bridge on the southside of Spencer Park was put on hold. Last year bids for the project were all rejected as they came in over the budgeted amount. This year, three companies were asked to bid said Daryl Knip, the town’s engineer, and only one company responded. It was a bid from The Hamstra Group for $36,180. Knip said last year’s bids were around $60,000.
Although the bid was lower, the council decided to wait. It is expected that revenues from the state will be lower than expected due to COVID-19. Cambe said they have to “keep expenses close.”
“We still have time to get it done this year,” he said, if money is available.