PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Breanna Toppen of DeMotte and a 2017 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, earned a spot on Trinity Christian College’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.
To earn recognition on the college’s Dean’s List, undergraduate students must attend Trinity Christian full-time and earn a 3.5 grade point average.
Toppen, the daughter of Marvin and Rhonda Toppen, recently graduated from Trinity Christian. She was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team, finishing with over 1,000 points for her career.