If you have not been in for an appointment for the Energy Assistance Program time is running out!
This program is a one-time payment toward heat and/or electric utilities only. It is important to make an appointment as soon as possible while funding is still available.
Income for the past three months and household size will determine qualification. For example, a one-person household can have a maximum income for the past three months of $5,933. If there is a 3-person household, the maximum for the past three months of income would be $9,584.
Required documents needed for eligibility are: identification, Social Security cards for everyone in the household, proof of the past three months of income, and a current utility bill (gas/electric only). If applicant is a homeowner, a veteran, or are over 18 with no income, see the full check list. It is best to see the full checklist to maximize the possible benefit and help prepare for an appointment.
The full program requirements and income guidelines can be found online at jaspercountycommunityservices.com or on the Jasper County Community Services Facebook page. Guidelines can be picked up at any of our JCCS Senior Centers in Remington, Rensselaer and the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte.
Call Katherine “Kat” Whitesell at 219-866-8071 for further information or to book an appointment.