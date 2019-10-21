ANGOLA, IN — The Trine University Choir and the university's Chamber Orchestra will present their fall concert in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 27.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education, will perform with the choir. Thomas will be performing as a tenor.
The choir will open the concert with "The Trine University Choir Goes to the Movies," a collection of music from several popular movies:
• "Circle of Life" from The Lion King by Elton John, arranged by Audrey Snyder. Soloist is Jonah Blanchard, bass, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio.
• "Singin' in the Rain" from Singin' in the Rain by Nacio Herb Brown, arranged by Ruth Elaine Schram.
• "Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz by Harold Arlen, arranged by Mark Hayes.
• "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's by Henry Mancini, arranged by Ed Lojeski.
• "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, arranged by Mac Huff. Soloists are sopranos Anna Favalon, a senior biology major from Wooster, Ohio; Kennedy Kroeckel, a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Defiance, Ohio; and Lydia Tremaine, a freshman psychology major from Huntertown, Indiana.
• "Double Trouble" from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by John Williams, arranged by Teena Chinn.
• "Duel of the Fates" from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace by John Williams, arranged by Keith Christopher.
• "Nightmare Before Christmas (medley)" from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman, arranged by Alan Billingsley.
The Chamber Orchestra's portion of the program is titled, "A Night on Bald Mountain," based on the work by Modest Mussorgsky (arranged by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov), which will close the performance. In the spirit of the Halloween season, the chamber orchestra will present darker styles of music, including:
• "Tragic Overture" by Johannes Brahms.
• "Funeral March of a Marionette" by Charles Gounod.
• "March to the Scaffold" from Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz.
"Night on Bald Mountain" by Mussorgsky and Rimsky-Korsakov.