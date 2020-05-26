THAYER — Memorial Day was observed at the Thayer World War II Memorial Monday, May 25. Chris Salatas, district director for U.S. Senator Todd Young, returned as a guest speaker and brought with him an American Flag that was flown over the United States Capitol last year on Memorial Day. American Legion Post 238 from Roselawn presented the service, and The Folds of Honor was also performed on the flag Salatas brought.
Thayer Memorial Day 2020
Cheri Shelhart
