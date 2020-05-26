WHEATFIELD — A testing site was set up last week by the Indiana Dept. of Health and the Indiana National Guard offering free testing for COVID-19 at the KV Middle School parking lot from May 21-24.
Residents were asked to show ID to prove they are a resident of Indiana. National Guardsmen were positioned at the beginning of the drive-thru area to check people in, then people could drive to the testing site and when completed, were directed to drive out to the exit onto 500 West.
Another test site will open at 520 8th Ave. in DeMotte and will be open Monday - Friday for free testing, however, those who have health insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, are asked to bring that information to the site.
People can be tested even if they don't have symptoms. Those who are at high risk because of age (over 65), have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying medical conditions may be tested. Anyone who is a member of a minority that is at greater risk, women who are pregnant and anyone who may have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus are also encouraged to be tested.
People are asked to register at https://Ihi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.
Test results and the number tested at the middle school site were not available at press time.