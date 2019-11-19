Off to Indianapolis

From the KV Teachers Association Facebook page: “KV Teachers are on their way to represent in Indianapolis! This is just a portion of our teachers heading that way today. Thank to our KV community members for the doughnut, bagel and coffee send off! Thank you to the Wheatfield and Keener Fire Departments for the escort to the interstate! What a way to start #redfored day!!!”

Red for Ed Rally