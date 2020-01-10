RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services is pleased to host the annual “Talk to an Attorney,” event and outreach for the entire community to speak with an area attorney on Martin Luther King Holiday, Monday, Jan. 20, from 9a.m. to 3 p.m. The Senior Center, which is normally closed on this day, will be open specifically to host brief legal consultations at no cost to the community through Northwest Indiana Volunteer Lawyers, Inc.
This annual service program of the Indiana State Bar Association and Indiana Supreme Court’s regional pro bono attorney project has proven to be beneficial to the public. Anyone wishing to speak to an attorney on this day is urged to attend. Walk-ins on Jan. 20 are welcome, with no appointments needed to meet with an attorney.
This opportunity is open to everyone. Attorneys will be on site to meet confidentially with each individual. Jasper County Community Services will also have available information regarding their programs and services. The Indiana Legal Aid Attorney provides services such as power of attorney, wills, advanced directives, and living will for those that may be income eligible to receive these services at no cost.
“We are pleased to be able host this event at the Rensselaer Senior Center,” stated Executive Director for Jasper County Community Services Sharon Colee, “This is a time to receive direction from those that can assist and advice in aspects of legal matters.”
If you are unable to attend, you can call in and speak to an Indianapolis attorney at 800-226-2581. Calls will be answered on this line from 2 to 4 p.m. CST in the order received. The Rensselaer Senior Center is located at 967 E. Leopold Street, Rensselaer. Call 866-8071 for further information.