DEMOTTE — Students in Paul Norwine’s government classes filled the meeting room at the DeMotte Town Hall to observe local government. At the end of the agenda, Council President Jeff Cambe invited the teens to ask questions. The first question asked was in regards to a rumor that a Taco Bell was coming to town.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz said there has been no application for permits as yet, so the answer for now is “No.” Another student asked about the rumored roundabout.
Cambe said that is something that the Indiana Dept. of Transportation (INDOT) is studying for the intersection of St. Rd. 10 and U.S. 231, where there is now a 4-way stop, then another stop at the curve, often confusing drivers unfamiliar with the area. Police Chief Tom Jarrette said there have been some “horrific” accidents at the intersection.
Tokarz explained it would be a state project, but that the town council would have to approve the plan as well. A student said she hoped there would be a video people could go to to learn how to use a roundabout. If there were to be one built, it wouldn’t be before 2025 Cambe said.
“It’s in study phases yet,” Cambe explained. “Time will tell.”
The council was asked about putting a 4-way at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Rd. 700 W or Orchid St. This too would be up to INDOT, which would have to do a traffic study. “There’s a lot of processes the state has to go through,” Tokarz said. “They have to follow state standards.”
Another rumor dispelled was the possibility of a Duncan Donuts in DeMotte. This too is just a rumor or wishful thinking on the part of those who would like to have one in town.
Wheelchair bound resident asks for better sidewalk clearing during winter months
David Morrison, who gets around town in his power chair asked the council to help in cleaning the sidewalks after snowfall or ice storms. He said he’s brought the matter up to the council several years ago during a “previous regime.” He said from the railroad tracks north to the shop plazas, there are sidewalks that don’t get cleaned off, and he and others who get around in wheelchairs have to go out on the highway, which can be a dangerous thing to do.
He asked it the town’s ordinance on sidewalks could be strengthened. “The ordinance doesn’t make sense,” he said. It applies to areas zoned for businesses, but not to those zoned residential, and there are several of those along that route. Tokarz said in the town’s master plan, that entire stretch of road would be zoned business.
Morrison said there are a couple of residents who do clean off sidewalks beyond their responsibilities and that helps. However, he said he’d like to see the ordinance cover residences as well as businesses.
Tokarz said the town did send out letters a few years ago, but that winter proved to be mild. Since then, there have been more snowy winters. Cambe said the problem is enforcing the ordinance. He doesn’t want to fine people for not clearing sidewalks. He said it is time to look at the ordinance “a little closer,” and perhaps have a resolution by the next meeting.
“We need to work on this to make it work for everybody,” he said. An annual letter to remind residents and businesses to clear their sidewalks was suggested.
In other business:
The council approved a residential solar ordinance allowing residents to use solar panels to power their homes. Building inspector Kim Kendrick asked to add a requirement for a structural engineer to approve that a roof is strong enough to support solar panels before they can be installed. Tokarz explained Kendrick asked Leestma’s Health Clinic to have this done when they considered installing solar and they found there was a portion of the roof that would not be safe to support the panels.
Tokarz also reported they are looking into contracts with businesses at I-65 and St. Rd. 10 to bring town water out to the I-65 corridor. She also reported the Kankakee Valley School Corporation is interested in hooking into town water for the schools along the highway out to the high school, which would include the intermediate, middle, high schools and the administrative offices.
A longtime member of the town’s planning commission has moved out of the area, so they are looking for a replacement. The person must live within the town limits and be a Democrat as there are a certain number of both parties required for the seats on the board. Interested persons should contact the town hall.
Treasurer Peggy Michelin reported the state has approved the town’s 2020 budget.
Sewer and water Supervisor Bob Barton asked the council to consider replacing their 20-year-old sewer camera because the DVD player is broken. He said he’d like to upgrade to a remote controlled camera system rather than one that has to be pushed, which is what they have now. He said with the current camera, it can only go so far in the drainpipes, so they can never see the middle portion between manholes.
The one camera he looked at cost $35,000, but he said they could probably get another 20 years out of it also. Cambe asked him to get a price on a push camera so they have something to compare it with, and also research other prices on a remote system for the council to consider at the December meeting, which will be Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. at the town hall.