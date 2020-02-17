WHEATFIELD — KV Middle School students, along with teacher Dr. Kelly Jurkowski, gave a presentation at the KV School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 10. The sixth graders brought two cardboard chairs they had built for a Project Lead the Way challenge. The group explained the process and invited any school board member to take a seat.
Vice President Kristy Stowers took the challenge and sat in both chairs with just a bit of trepidation. The chairs proved to be quite sturdy and the presentation was a success.
Former school board member John Heerema said someone had mentioned to him that there are no longer handrails in the upper deck bleachers at the high school gymnasium, and that seniors feel safer if they have those handrails to hold onto when ascending or descending.
He also mentioned issues he had read about with the athletic field construction. He asked who is watching over the project. The corporation has its own project manager keeping an eye on the project as the work progresses. The items mentioned in an earlier article in the KV Post News have all been taken care of and everything is going well.
The nine Students of the Month for February were recognized during the meeting. The high school students are nominated by a teacher from each department and each receives a medal and certificate sponsored by the KV/DeMotte Rotary Club.
In other business, the school board approved the emergency purchase of a hot water heater for the DeMotte Elementary School at a cost of $44,925. The price includes possible overtime in the installation of the new water heater.
Scott Holmes was approved as a high school volunteer assistant coach for baseball, and Marilyn Hart was approved as volunteer scorekeeper for softball. Kevin Stephens was approved as a volunteer swim coach for the middle school for the current school year.
A position of public relations coordinator was also approved by the board.