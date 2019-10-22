WHEATFIELD — The student who told his step-father he was not challenged enough in one of his high school classes, stood before the school board on Oct. 24, and apologized. He told the board he had “mislead” his step-father about classroom incidents saying they were all lies. Due to these lies, the step-father brought the problem to the board at their meeting on Sept. 23. A meeting with the high school administrators and the teacher was promised at that time.
After that meeting, the student was assured he would get help if he needs it.
In other business, the school board approved a plan to remodel the high school cafeteria during the 2020 summer break at a cost not to exceed $1.8 million funded from the corporation’s operation fund and its Rainy Day fund.
The nine students nominated from each department at the high school were recognized as the October Students of the Month. The students are asked to stand before the board and those in attendance while their nomination is read. Afterwards, the students receive a certificate and a medallion sponsored by the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club. These nominations are listed on page 2.
The school board accepted two resignations, one from Kelly Jurkowski as Art Club Sponsor at the middle school, and the other from Wendy Dunham as Dance Team coach at the high school. Judith McKean was approved as a long-term substitute teacher at DeMotte Elementary third grade from Nov. 5 to Feb. 18, while the regular teacher is on maternity leave.
Coaching positions approved were Brian Lilley as volunteer coach for fourth grade and coach for fifth grade boys’ basketball coach; Barb Law as fourth grade boys’ basketball coach and volunteer coach for the fifth grade team. Brian Flynn will be volunteer coach for the fourth grade girls’ basketball team and coach for the fifth grade girls. Sheri Sanders will coach the fourth grade girls’ basketball team and be volunteer coach for the fifth grade girls’ team.
Jeremy Rozhon was approved as the winter weight room supervisor.
Aaron Webster was approved as volunteer eighth grade boys’ basketball coach for this school year and Sarah Kennedy-Ketchum is the KVMS Art Club sponsor.
The 2020 budgets for the school corporation were adopted.