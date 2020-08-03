JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 49 between C.R. 225 N and C.R. 550 N beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The road will be closed for a bridge deck replacement. The project is expected to be completed in late September, 2020.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 14, U.S. 231 and State Road 10.
