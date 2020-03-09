Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Join in the fun at the St. Patrick's Day nighttime parade heads down Main Street in Crown Point beginning at dusk on March 17. The City also hosts a corned beef and cabbage dinner before the parade at the fire station. Details can be found at crownpoint.in.gov or by calling 219-662-3290.
Celtic Music Celebration: Switchback & New Element
Hobart Art Theatre will host this Celtic Music Celebration on March 13 from 7 - 10:30 p.m. Switchback is an award-winning Midwestern duo who will join New Element, northwest Indiana's own Celtic band. Visit Eventbrite for ticket information.
Women's History Tour at Barker Mansion
Learn about women's history at the Barker Mansion on March 12 at 6 p.m. Admission is $10/adults and $5/youth and seniors.Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. Visit barkermansion.com for details.
Birds of Prey
Learn about how birds of prey serve as some of the top predators in our ecosystem and meet Humane Indiana's birds of pretty ambassadors! The experience will take place at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond on March 14 with two start times - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost for the event is $10/person. Learn more at humaneindiana.org.
Maple Syrup Time at Deep River County Park
It's maple syrup time at Deep River County Park! Stop by the park for a fun, educational and free program on Saturdays and Sundays from March 14-March 22. Festivities get underway at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. Learn more at lakecountyparks.com. Deep River County Park is located in Hobart.
Hunt & Gather Market
Hunt & Gather Pop Up Market returns to Lake County Fairgrounds on March 13-14. Friday's event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday's event begins at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy antique curator and vintage vendors, full bar, live music and gourmet food. Learn more on "Hunt and Gather's" Facebook page.
HC3's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Enjoy Hessville's 3rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 14 at noon. HC3 will also host a Leprechaun Run Pre-Parade 1 Miler. Learn more by searching HC3 on Facebook.