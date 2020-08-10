Saying goodbye to a special friend or family member when they’re moving away is never easy. It’s a bittersweet time. The parishioners of St. Cecilia Catholic Church are experiencing these emotions now, as they say goodbye to Father Dennis Faker.
He has been their pastor since July of 2015, and more than that, he has become a real friend, advisor, and participant in things that contribute to a healthy life, not only in spiritual matters of the church but also in our community.
Being raised in Remington, he immediately felt right at home in DeMotte. His unassuming and non-judgmental ways have made him an approachable and trusted person to one and all. Included in each weekly newsletter is his brief personal message to the congregation including this ending line, “My door is always open and you are always welcome.” And he meant it, never standing on adherence to the scheduling of meetings.
He was even open to chatting on his morning walk on DeMotte’s walking path, if one could keep up with his pace! Mary Bean, who worked in the parish office for him, said, “He was great to work for. He is very easy going and always so appreciative to everyone. He became more than a boss to me. He is a good friend. I will truly miss him.” "We all will," Judy Crawford writes.
"We were lucky to have him here as the church celebrated 40 years in our building," she continues.
He opted for a family potluck dinner and party, rather than a formal ceremony, and invited our builder, Wilbert Hamstra, along with former pastors to mark the occasion. For entertainment Father lined up a magician, realizing that a good performer’s patter entrances the very young as well as engaging every adult. It was a memorable and joyous parish family day. Father was always eager to plan parish get togethers for spiritual and communal growth.
Fr. Faker never wanted the spotlight, and always went along with the wishes of church members. He publicized endlessly for any church raffle, fundraiser, celebration, or evening party in the church hall, for example Valentines’ Day, making sure to bring back crowd pleasing singers and bands to insure a fun time for all.
Father’s respect and kindness for families dealing with funeral plans was unbounded. He accommodated any and all wishes for each service and made sure that the parish’s excellent kitchen volunteer staff provided a comforting and delicious dinner after each service.
Fr. Faker will now assume duties on Aug. 19 as Parochial Vicar in the Pastorate of the Cathedral in Lafayette and at St. Ann Church, also in Lafayette.
Due to the corona virus restrictions, the parishioners of St. Cecilia Catholic Church are not able to celebrate this "wonderful "man’s time with them with a farewell dinner. "But we need him to know his time here made a real difference. He brought the entire parish closer together as a family of friends in Christ. We will really miss you, Fr. Dennis!" Crawford said.