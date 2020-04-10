Jasper County Treasurer Donya Jordan is notifying taxpayers that both the spring and fall tax statements for 2019 payable 2020 have been mailed.
The due date for the payment of the spring installment is Monday, May 11. The due date for the fall installment is Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Any statement charges of $25 or less are all due by May 11. Please be sure to check your fall statements before doubling your charges when paying for the year
The Jasper County Courthouse is closed due to the possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Listed below are several ways you can pay your taxes.
1. Tax payments can be mailed to the Jasper County Treasurer’s Lock Box at P. O. Box 6464, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206-6464 or the Jasper County Treasurer‘s Office at 115 W. Washington St., Ste 201, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978. If you would like a returned receipt please include a self addressed stamped envelope with your payment.
2. Taxes can also be paid during regular banking hours at Alliance Bank, DeMotte State Bank and First Merchants Bank. You will need your tax coupon in order to pay at the banks.
3. There is a drop box located on the south side of the courthouse next to the building marked “Jasper County Treasurer” for your convenience.
4. Credit card or debit card payments can be made either by calling our office or going to https://client.pointandpay.net/web/JasperCountyTreasurerIN . The credit card company will charge you a transaction fee.
5. Cash customers will have to purchase a money order and follow one of the instructions above in order to pay.
You can call 219-866-4938 with any questions you may have.
Thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time.