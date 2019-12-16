WHEATFIELD— The youth of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield brought the story of Jesus' birth to life Sunday evening with a live drive-by Nativity scene, and photo opportunities inside with a real reindeer, an owl and Santa and his elves.
The Nativity scene included shepherds, sheep, a donkey, pony, three kings and Joseph and Mary holding the Baby Jesus. An angel stood high above the shepherds telling them about the birth of the Messiah.
Visitors could walk or drive through the Live Nativity setting, then head inside to be warmed by hot chocolate and cookies. Jingle John, of Silly Safaris in Indianapolis, was there with his cinnamon scented reindeer for pictures with children and adults, and a chance for all to get up close for a pet or even a kiss from the reindeer.
Jingle John also brought an owl and a rabbit. The owl was placed at the top of a Christmas tree inside the church's fellowship hall and watched the proceedings while the humans watched him.
Santa visited with children, and posed for pictures with him, assisted by his elves, Shelley Guisinger and Hannah Tokarz.
This is the second year the youth have braved the chilly winter weather to present the live Nativity scene to the community.