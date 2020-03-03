RENSSELAER — The February meeting of the Jasper County Council brought the board together to discuss a variety of topics including solar fields, childcare, tax abatements and golf carts. The meeting, held Feb. 25, at the county courthouse, was brief with few decisions to be made according to the meeting minutes.
Councilman Gary Fritts said he and Councilman Andy Andree met with the solar company regarding the Kniman project. He thought it was to be up and running by Jan. 22, but there needed to be more paperwork in the abatement process. The council will have to approve the abatement before any further work can begin on the project.
Council President Rein Bontreger informed the board Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) is working with the towns of DeMotte and Remington to adopt the same abatement structure the council recently approved. Then he will work with Rensslaer.
Eastridge is also working with legal counsel in establishing TIF districts and ERA’s.
Fritts also mentioned two men are working on a program for pre-kindergarten and childcare. Ron Overbeck has a program in Remington connected to a group in Lafayette. Fritss said he learned at a board retreat thaat Jasper County is lacking in daycare and pre-kindergarten education. He asked where funding would come from for these programs. Bontreger said it would come from both public and private sources and the council may be considering this in the future.
Councilman Brett Risner said he had attended the commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 10, and said his friend is tryig to get premission from that board to drive golf carts in his subdivision. Risner said he thinks the commissioners should allow golf carts in all subdivisions as long as they are street legal carts.
Andree gave an update on the progress in the former PNC Bank building, which will house the prosecuting attorney’s office and probation. He said Probation will be moving in on March 4. The prosecuting attorney has already moved his office into the building. The long-awaited elevator is working and certified Andree said. The health department still occupies the courthouse annex so there is not date for when the building will be ready for sale. That will be up to the commissioners to decide.
County Clerk Kara Fishburn alerting the council each of the county’s voting machines will have to have an accompanying printer by 2024, and she will need 51 more printers by then. The council discussed whether they should look into purchasing the printers all at once or buying them five or six at a time. It was also suggested they could lease the printers. Councilman Paul Norwine said other counties are creating voting centers to reduce the number of polling places. Fishburn did offer some costs for the mandate, and the council will revisit the discussion again.
Auditor Kim Grow said she is almost finished with the annual report and has submitted an abstract to the State for review and approval. She said the county is on time for tax billing for 2020.