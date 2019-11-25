RENSSELAER — The county council met Tuesday, Nov. 19, after a lengthy joint session with the county commissioners. Sheriff Pat Williamson asked the council to take some money from the salary for dispatchers and put it in the salaries for correctional officers after switching a dispatcher to the job of correctional officer, a total of $22,000. He also asked for additional funds to cover officers’ overtime through the end of the year. Both requests were approved.
The council voted to retain Jacob Ahler as their attorney. “We’re not splitting up,” Councilman Brett Risner said. “The group stays together.”
Deputy Coroner Andy Boersma asked for additional clerical funds in the amount of $4,650 plus $700 for the phone line. He said some of the clerical pay is for himself and for the part-time secretary at the morgue. He said the state will start picking up the costs for toxicology testing on overdose victims.
He said the office has also received around $2,700 from Newton County for use of the Jasper County morgue, which he said goes into the county’s general fund.
Bryan Overstreet from the Purdue Extension office requested and received an additional $1,300 for mileage reimbursements. He said they do try to use the county car whenever possible.
Councilman Andy Andree had talked to the contractor working on the new county annex in the bank building across the street from the courthouse. He said the meeting room at the courthouse could use some updating, suggesting two 49” monitors for both sides of the room and a new speaker system. Councilman Gerrit DeVries said they need new microphones but the rest he said they don’t need. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense – some of this stuff,” he said.
Jasper County Economic Development Executive Director Steven Eastridge said the monitors are helpful to keep meetings running more efficiently without people having to shuffle around to be able to see a screen.
After some discussion amongst Andree and DeVries, the council agreed to look into it further.