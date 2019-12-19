RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council heard from Sheriff Pat Williamson and a deputy, Robert “Bo” Barrett, asking for the council to consider adding a third K9 unit if the deputy can raise the funds to purchase and/or train a dog and purchase the necessary equipment involved in having a canine partner. Barrett said he has a Belgian Malinios that is seven months old and may be a good candidate for the job; however, he hasn’t had her evaluated to see if she’s capable as yet.
His plan is to raise enough money to purchase a dog to train if she doesn’t work out, either way, she’s going to stay in his care. He said if she is able to take the training, any funds left would go into maintaining the animals and the equipment they need. Currently there are two K9 units in the sheriff’s department. If he were to add a third unit, Williamson told the council, it will add approximately $8,000 more to the officer’s salary because the dogs have to be worked with every day for at least two hours a day whether the deputy is off or not.
This is why he asked them to consider the proposal since it will affect the budget for 2021. It will take at least a year to train a dog and Barrett will have to have the money to do so as well. They plan to have all of the money for the trained dog and equipment come from donations and not from the sheriff’s budget.
Council President Rein Bontreger suggested the men speak with the county commissioners and come back to the council with their request in January or February if the commissioners approve of the plan.
Williamson talked some more about the purchase of new software that would be costly, yet more efficient than what the department currently uses for dispatching. Area police and fire departments have pledged funds to help with the purchase including the Rensselaer Police Department and Fire Department, and several townships that fund fire departments. The Town of DeMotte is the only town not interested in changing software at this time.
Williamson said he has the funds to make a down payment for a lease of the software, and that his office can pay for the software in two years, thus avoiding interest. The software will cost over $400,000 and will take at least a year and a half before it goes online because of the time it takes to train everyone on the program and to customize it for this county. The software will be used by police and fire departments and will also be available to the county highway department as well as animal control, county and town officials. Currently, the sheriff’s department has to pay for another license to add any other entities to its software program.
Williamson said DeMotte’s Police Chief Tom Jarrette is asking the current software company how the county can keep it, and he asked Jarrette if the CIS software could handle 60 more users.
“There are so many things Spillman does that CIS can’t handle,” Williamson told the council. “It’s like comparing apples to oranges.” He said he would be discussing the matter with the county commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 27. This too will be brought back to the council after it goes before the commissioners.
“This is such a good project for the citizens and emergency responders as well,” Williamson noted. “Other counties that have it don’t get rid of it.”