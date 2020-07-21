JASPER COUNTY — Saturday’s Jasper County 4-H Show will be the first livestock show to operate under rules designed to keep presenters and ring personnel safe from the COVID-19 virus.
The show will be held at the Sheep Barn with proper social distancing necessary in the make-up ring and show ring.
Check in is set for 9-11 a.m., with show time to begin promptly at noon. Officials recommend showing the animal out of a trailer, but pen space will be available.
Presenters are asked to come prepared to show. No clippers, blowers or stands will be allowed. Wash racks will be available, but each 4-H family must bring their own hose.
There will be no sharing of any equipment, halters, etc. between different families. If equipment is shared between family members, it must be property disinfected.
Here is a rundown of other specific guidelines developed for this show:
• Show classes will be set based on fair entry submissions. No weigh-in will occur and sheep will be shown by breed.
• One adult per 4-H member in the make-up ring.
• There will be one-way entry into the show ring and an exit out of the show ring.
• During the two grand drives, only the champions of each breed will be in the ring. The reserves are to be ready ring side.
• If it is deemed at any during the show that social distancing of a minimum of six feet is not occurring, face coverings/masks will be required. All volunteers, ring help and the judge will be wearing face coverings/masks.
• There will be a trailer provided for out sheep. Reference the email sent June 30 by 4-H officials for more information. Presenters will need to weigh their sheep if they are putting it on the out truck. They are also responsible for loading the sheep onto the truck.
• Presenters are free to leave when they are done showing and have property cleaned up their pen or trailer area.