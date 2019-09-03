Jasper County Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month throughout September. If you haven’t visited your library recently, September is a great month to start. All JCPL libraries are celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month by offering a small gift to all new JCPL library cardholders, as well as weekly drawings for current cardholders who check out items during the month. All you have to do to participate is have a library card, check out items from any JCPL library, and enter your name to win!
Observed since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month is a time when the American Library Association and libraries across the country remind parents that a library card is the most important school supply of all. So join us as we take this opportunity to celebrate your passport to fun and adventure; your library card! For additional information, visit us online at www.myjcpl.org or contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774.