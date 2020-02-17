STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) welcomed students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January, including Tara Kingma, who attends Covenant Christian High School.
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.