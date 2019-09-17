DEMOTTE — Mark Gust is on a campaign to bring a public dog park to DeMotte. He and his dog, Annabelle, a pitbull, who serves as his service dog, have been to several town council meetings asking the board to help build a dog park so he and his well-behaved dog can go to socialize with other dogs and have a place to run free. The town council has charged him with finding the funds and the place for the dog park to be built.
Gust is now on the hunt for property to build the dog park in or near the town. He said he’d like to get 2 acres, allowing room for parking and a spot for a bathroom. He’s hoping a business or individual who loves dogs will step up and offer the property as a donation.
Before anything can happen, he is asking the community to join him in his quest, and has begun the "Citizens for a DeMotte Dog Park." He’d like a few volunteers to help with fund raising and planning because it is a large undertaking for one person.
In his plan, Gust would like to build a dog park similar to the new park for the animals that recently opened in Rensselaer. There, the park is split with one side for small dogs and another for larger dogs. A sidewalk runs along the fence on both sides and a pavilion straddles the two sides so owners can sit and relax while their pets run and play and learn to socialize with other dogs.
Gust says dogs need that socialization to be better pets for their owners. So far, he has had offers for assistance from the boy scouts and girl scouts when the time comes, but without the support of the community, his dream for a dog park will not come true.
Gust is asking for others to attend the park board meetings. “I’d like people to attend so it’s not just me speaking,” he said. The DeMotte Park Board meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the town hall. The DeMotte Town Council meets the fourth Monday of each month, also at 7 p.m. in the town hall. Both meetings are open to the public.
To learn more about Gust’s campaign, visit the Friends of DeMotte Parks Facebook page, which has allowed him to share the page for his quest.