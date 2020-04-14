DEMOTTE — The Venture Crew 2157, a co-ed scout troop, is collecting shoes through June 1. The troop, out of the DeMotte United Methodist Church is accepting gently worn, used and new shoes that will go to support "micro-enterprise" in third world countries.
The shoes must be in wearable condition; no extreme signs of wear including tears,holes or broken heels; no single or mismatched shoes and no dirty, moldy or generally gross conditions please!
The troop is asking that the community contact troop leaders Valerie Eenigenburg at 219-819-1273 or Rhea Eenigenburg at 219-281-0118 to set up a pick up. Valerie Eenigenburg said she is asking people not to drop off shoes at the church unless she's been contacted first.
"We wanted to do something to give back and raise funds," she said. The shoes go to places, like Haiti, where entrepreneurs will sell them as a small business venture. These micro-enterprise vendors are typically operated by one person or family and friends, depending on size.
The Venturing Crew will earn $.40/lb of shoes they collect. The shoes go to the Funds to Organizations group, which distributes them to developing nations.
A flyer put out by the troop says, "Help us help others by donating your shoes today! And don't forget to ask friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to donate too!"
The coed Boy Scout affiliated group is for children ages 14 to 21 and has been in existence at the DeMotte UMC for six years. The scouts have their own set of rewards much like the Boy Scouts earn.