WHEATFIELD — The seventh annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair was a drive-thru success on Saturday, Aug. 1. Held this year in the parking lot of Kankakee Valley Middle School, parents and students started lining up as early as 7:45 for the 9 a.m. start. Before the supplies even began to be handed out, the line snaked around the large KVMS building and reach almost back to State Road 10.
Thirty-three teachers and community members met on Friday in the school's commons area to pack 600 backpacks with supplies with some aimed at those going in kindergarten through third grade and others geared toward supplies needed by fourth graders and up. Bags contained items such as notebooks, rulers, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, markers and loose-leaf paper. Additionally, bins of socks of various sizes were also prepped so that each student received three pairs of new socks, as well.
On Saturday morning, an even larger crew or community members and Kankakee Valley Teachers Association members met and broke into groups under the direction of Committee Chair Karen Hamstra. They were joined by Jasper County Fair Queen Cicily Porter and Court members Marlene McGing and Hannah Redlin.
As cars pulled forward through the bus parking lot on the west side of the school building, they were met by a team that established the ages and needs of the students in the vehicle and handed out frozen Icees, the next group brought socks and the groups after that handed out the appropriate backpacks. All involved wore masks and stayed socially distant. The kids, and often their parents, as well, were all smiles.
Everything provided was donated by local businesses, churches or other organizations.
"The generosity of this area is unbelievable," said Hamstra. "I am humbled and proud to be a part of it."
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity.
This year, due to safety concerns, cash donations were taken and the supplies were purchased in bulk to cut down on the number of hands that items would pass through before distribution.
Churches that made contributions, included Grace Fellowship, Immanuel URC, Tefft United Methodist, Risen Community, DeMotte United Methodist, Kniman United Methodist, Faith Lutheran, Bethel Christian Reformed, St. Cecilia, KV Christian, First Christian Reformed, Trinity Presbyterian and First Church.
The group hopes to return to Spencer Park next year for the fair.