WHEATFIELD — After proclaiming the middle school football field will now be called the William F. Ridley Field after current assistant principal and athletic director at the school, Ridley was given a standing ovation and received a token of appreciation from the board at the school board meeting on Dec. 16.
Students of the Month from the high school were also recognized before being dismissed if they chose to leave before beginning the business portion of the meeting.
David Merkel, a representative from the Larson-Danielson Construction Co., the design company working on high school renovations, gave a presentation to the board with drawings of the update to the cafeteria and the floor plans for a new “half-time” building to be built across from the new football field.
He explained the design for the cafeteria will give it a “café feel” with new tables and new bulkheads and baffles for the ceiling. The concession stand will also be renovated. A new fire-rated partition will divide the cafeteria by removing the doors that are currently dividing the space.
The “half-time” building will have locker rooms for football and soccer s well as storage room. It is designed to fit into an activity center if the corporation decides to build one. It had planned to build an activity center as well as the new athletic fields, but dropped the idea after NIPSCO announced its closing of the Schahfer Generating plant in Wheatfield, which will take a bite out of the school corporation’s tax base. Although that plan was scrapped for now, he presented a design for the board that may be used for the center in the future.
Board members were given copies of the costs with two alternative plans they may choose to add if it fits in the budget. The price is for phase one of the project.
Later in the agenda, the school board approved the changes and clarifications to the project as well as cost and time for the completion of Phase 1, while also authorizing Larson Danielson Construction Company, Inc. to begin Phase 2, the construction phase. Construction is scheduled to begin in early March.
The board voted 7-0 to approve a notice from the state for the 2020 budget allowing for a slight increase in the tax rate, going from $0.8762 to $0.9185.
In other business:
The board approved a resignation and a retirement request as well as approving Paige Dougherty as a long-term substitute for fifth grade at the KV Intermediate School. She is filling a vacancy due to a maternity leave. Sara Lotz, a middle school coach, was approved as a special needs aide, filling a newly created position due to an increase in student need.
Coaching positions for the current school year were approved, with Bill Stokes as volunteer coach for the girls’ seventh grade basketball and Nolan Rondeau and Richard Rose as volunteer coaches for eighth grade girls’ basketball. For the high school, Doug Nelson was approved as head coach for baseball, Tim Adams as head boys track coach and Lane Lewallen as head girls track coach.
For the high school, James Pint and Jordon Van Wienen were approved as assistant coaches for baseball with Pint receiving $100 of the coach’s stipend and Van Wienen receiving the rest of the balance. Steve Schmidt will coach freshman baseball; Jeremy Rozhon will coach JV baseball; Hannah Celorio is the assistant cheerleading coach. Also approved were Brian Flynn as head softball coach, Paul Norwine as assistant softball coach, Tom Niemiec as volunteer assistant softball coach and Rick Cunningham and Amanda Suarez as JV softball coaches, splitting the stipend for that position with Cunningham receiving $700, and Suarez the balance remaining.
Rita Elliott and Tricia Sconza were approved as Special Olympics coordinators splitting the salary evenly. Theresa Effinger will be assistant coach for girls’ tennis and Rachel Mathley and Kim Wilson will be assistant coaches for girl’s track. Ryan Standish and Derek Harwit will be assistant boys’ track coaches.
The board approved the purchase of 50 iPads from Apple Computer for a cost of $14,700 and 50 protective cases from CDWG for $1,577.
A revised list of capital projects was approved and will be posted on the Kankakee Valley School Corporation’s website.