School Board  postpones Student of the Month recognition

WHEATFIELD — After discussing challenges and changes made to the e-learning program for the Kankakee Valley school students, the school board conducted their regular business, knowing the pandemic directives and guidelines change daily. Normally, the school board only meets once in March due to spring break, and this month’s meeting was no different, with the exception of the monthly recognition of the high school’s students of the month.
Students who are able attend the meeting accompanied by proud family members. The March students were able to attend a meeting of the Demotte/KV Rotary Club, which sponsors the program, but were asked not to come to the school board meeting due to the pandemic precautions. The students are Ethan Tillema for Business/Family and Consumer Science, Joseph Novosel for Fine Arts, Allison Smolek for Foreign Language, Jillian Berndt for Health/Physical Education, Chloe VanderMeer for Language Arts, Rylee Dowd for Mathematics, Carmen Quintero for Science, Joshua Mojica for Social Studies and Dalton Zacharias for Technology/Career and Technical Education.
The school board accepted retirements and resignations including the retirement of Deborah Herz as special education aide from the middle school effective at the end of the school year.
An eighth grade math teacher was scheduled for approval of family medical leave, but with the closing of schools and the use of e-learning, the teacher will continue to teach his students. “Once it has been determined that students will return to the classroom, his family medical leave will begin and last through the end of the school year,” the school board agreed.
Coaches approved by the board are Alyssa Aaron as girls’ high school head soccer coach, Steve Ganzeveld as boy’s high school head tennis coach and Michael Clark as girls’ middle school head track coach.
The school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year was approved by the seven member board. They also approved declaring five school buses as junk selling them to Vander Haag’s Inc. of Winamac.
New chairs and tables will be purchased for the high school’s cafeteria renovation project.
An Emergency Medical Services teacher position was added for the 2020-2021 school year as part of the high school’s Career and Technical Education programs.
A resolultion to allow the corporation administration to handle work disruptions for employees impacted by the Coronavirus was passed.
School Board postpones Student of the Month recognition
In a show of optimism, the board approved use of facilty requests with the AAU Eighth Grade Boy’s Basketball to use the high school gym for conditioning and drills. Originally, the request was to begin on March 17, and continue through April 9. Asked if they would be able to do this with schools closed, Superintendent Don Street said if the schools reopen on April 6, the boys would still have a couple of days to work on their skills. Unfortunately, the governor closed schools to May 1, after this meeting on March 16.
The KV Music Booster and Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) were scheduled to be held at the high school on April 17 and 18.