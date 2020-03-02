WHEATFIELD — On Feb. 24, the Kankakee Valley School Board met and made various decisions.
Superintendent Don Street noted many contests where students were successful: USA Regional Fabrication Competition, IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, NWI Regionals Science Fair, State ISSMA Local Vocal/Piano Solo competition, and Indiana Regionals Skills and USA Welding Competitions.
The board decided to approve the following resignations: Britini Legacy, effective Feb. 5, Monica Lane, effective Feb. 24; Karen Hunley, effective Feb. 29; Emma Allen, effective May 29.
The board decided to approve the following recommendations: Janna Witvoet as a long-term substitute for KVMS eighth grade Math teacher, effective March 16 through May 29. Micheal Ruffalo as a long-term substitute for the position of KVMS assistant principal effective Feb. 25; Susan Mauger as a KVSC before-school program director, effective Feb. 25; Mikinskey Pruim as KVIS Special Needs aide, effective Feb. 25.
The board approved the following extracurricular recommendations: KVHS coaches for the 2020 school year, boys golf co-coaches- Jeff Martin and Zachary Volvoleak. They will split the pay 50/50.
The board approved the subrogation settlement in the amount of $25,000 for medical claims paid from the Kankakee Valley self-insurance fund.
The board declared approximately one hundred (100) folding chairs at DES as junk.
The board approved the creation of an additional Physical Education/Health teacher position at KVMS/KVHS beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, and approved a stipend per person to for certified Speech-Language Pathologists currently employed by KVSC.
The board approved a contract with Roeing Corporation in the amount of $163,148 to be used for network upgrades and maintenance with Erate approval, 70% of the total cost, or $115,576.30 would be paid by USAC, and the 30% balance would be KVSC’s responsibility. This project is contingent upon Erate approval.