WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 21, after a year of dormancy, the Sandhill Crane Festival in Wheatfield again took flight. The overall attendance seemed down from prior years but that may have been more to do with the dicey weather than with the fest having been canceled last year because of the torn-up streets due to utility work.
Those that were in attendance seemed to be having a good time as they meandered through the old downtown area looking at antique cars and booths or grabbing a delicious treat from one of the many food trucks and booths in attendance. The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce again did a masterful job of managing the day, all on a volunteer basis.
The festival featured a parade of the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars and Drumline, as well as a concert in the park. There was literally almost something for everyone. There were craft booths ranging from homemade knives to chainsaw-carved signs and everything in between.
Political booths touting the candidates for the upcoming elections in Wheatfield tried to draw the attention of every passerby.
Fraternal organizations such as the Wheatfield Lions’ Club, the Boy Scouts and the Voyagers Club were all represented with many offering specialty food items.
One booth that was especially popular among the younger crowd was the booth sponsored by the Kniman and Tefft United Methodist Churches. Youngsters could hit a lever with a rubber mallet that hurled a rubber chicken into a peach basket or try to toss a roll of toilet paper through a toilet seat to win prizes. There was always a crowd of smiles.
The rain held off throughout the morning before arriving mid-afternoon and forcing a slightly accelerated schedule.
“It’s an all-around good place to spend a Saturday in a small community with your family,” said Chamber of Commerce President Andy Boersma, who also acted as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.