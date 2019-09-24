WHEATFIELD — Over 150 vehicles braved the possibility of rain showers to help make the Sandhill Crane Car Show a runaway success. With Dave Bierma in charge and professional judges known for their work at several of the largest car shows in Indiana checking out the vehicles, judging was accomplished and tallied as the rain arrived.
Five Special Awards were presented as well as First, Second and Third in 25 categories.
Best of Show honors went to Rich Rish’ 2018 Camaro while the Chamber Choice Award went to Art Bierma’s 1951 Ford Countryside. Feted for Best Engine was Phill Kuhns’ bright yellow 1966 Chevrolet Suburban, The 1969 Chevelle of Mike Wiedeman won for best paint job and Mel Mandich’ 1939 Ford received honors for Best Interior.
In the Modified Pre-1950’s Class 1 Mandich’s ‘39 Ford was tops, Don and Rosemary Fanning’s 1938 Ford was second and Mike and Linda Unland’s 1930 Hupmobile was third.
In Class 2, 1950 – 1959 Modified, Ken Miller’s 1955 Chevrolet was the top choice, Gary Whittington’s 1954 Ford placed and Bill Shaffer’s 1955 Chevy showed in third.
Kuhns’ 1966 Suburban was the overall winner in Class 3 1960 – 1969 Modified, with Matthew Kolp’s 1969 Chevy in second and Bob and Mary Ferguson were third.
In Class 4 1970 – 1979 Modified, John Dunn’s ‘73 Chevy was first and Richard Feltes’ 1972 Dodge was second. David and Jilyan Veldman took the only trophy awarded in Class 5 Modified 1980 – 1989. There were no entries in Class 6, 1990 – 1999. In Class 7, 2000 – Present Modified, Jim and Sharon Moore’s 2009 Dodge won the only trophy.
In the Modified Camaro class, Rish’ 2018 was the tops, Vic Brown’s 1968 was second and Walt and Denise Kerns’ 1969 Camaron was third. Modified Chevelle winners included Mike Weineman’s 1969, Mike Musall’s 1971 and Scott Wireman’s 1967. Brian and Mary Ensign’s 1993 won the Modified Corvette Class with Bryan Hoffman’s 1977 finishing as runner-up.
In the Modified All-Mustang class, Bill Spitz’ 2014 was the winner, Dave’s Body Shop’s 2001 Ford was second and Lester Mathis 2002 came in third.
In the Stock Pre-1950’s Class 12, the always popular 1908 Buick of Don Overmeyer easily took the win. Karen Balfanx’ 1932 Stedebaker placed and Dave Stonebraker’s 1948 Ford was third. Bill Davis Sr.’s 1956 Chevy won the Stock 1950 – 1959 Class 13, Charles McManus’ 1955 Chevy was second and Jerry and Carol Lagastee’s 1958 Plymouth was third.
In Class 14, Stock 1960 – 1969, Jon and Jayne Jesko’s ‘69 Chevy won with Rollin Sopher’s 1963 Ford as runner-up and Larry Wiers 1962 Chevrolet in third. The 1970 Dodge of Glenn Keilman won over the second-place 1974 Plymouth of Ken and barbie Vickery and the third-place 1970 Plymouth of Zane Whitcomb in Class 15, Stock 1970 – 1979.
Stock 1980 – 1989 was won by Myron Porter’s 1987 Buick. The second-place trophy went to Cindy Fabish’ 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28 and third went to Joe Elton’s 1985 Chevrolet. Gerald and Devra Mich’ 1995 Chevrolet won top honors in the Class 17 Stock 1990 – 1999 with Dale Crawley’s 1996 Ford and Bill Williams’ 1991 Chevrolet bubbling just under.
Class 18, Stock 2001 – 2009, trophies went to Rob and Toni Hood’s 2007 Mustang anf Janice Armstrong’s 2004 Chevrolet. Alan Kunzman’s 2011 Ford won the 2010 – Present Stock Class 19. Tim Porter’s 2010 Chevy was second and C.M. Fieffer’s 2012 Chevy was third.
Trophies were also awarded to Specialty Classes, such as Rat Rod, Pro-Street Class, Junior Class, Tractors, Trucks and Motorcycles.
Jerry Smith won the Rat Rod trophy for his 1930 Ford while Brian Nelson was second with his 1956 Ford and Steve Zeller was third with his 1946 Dodge. The Pro-Street trophy went to the 1953 Ford of Jerry Wolf with second going to the 1967 Chevrolet of Duane Waldrop and third-place went to Butch Kilbofske’s 1967 Chevy.
Lane Musal’s 1969 Chevy and Joshua Lemke’s 1986 Oldsmobile were first and second in the under-21 Juniors’ Class. There were no entries in the tractor class.
For the trucks-only class, Dale Crawley’s 1996 Ford took first, John Thomas’s 1961 Ford was second and Roger Hauer’s 2008 Ford was third. The last class was Motorcycles. The 1977 Kawasaki of John (no-last-name-given) won top honors with the 2005Harley-Davidson of Anfrew Gass coming in second and Tyler VaVercam’s 2014 H-D finishing third.